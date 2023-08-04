AMD’s next GPU just leaked, and it could give Nvidia trouble

Just a day after AMD announced its plans to launch new Radeon 7000 desktop GPUs at its quarterly earnings call, we’ve got credible information on one of the upcoming models. AMD GPU board partner PowerColor briefly posted a listing for its upcoming Radeon RX 7800 XT with complete specifications before pulling down the page.

The listing was spotted by Twitter user @All_The_Watts who had previously shared alleged performance numbers for the RX 7700 and RX7800. According to the page, the PowerColor RX 7800 XT ‘Red Devil’ graphics card will feature 3840 stream processors, 60 compute units, and a 256-bit memory interface with 576GB/s bandwidth. It will feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory and offer boost clock speeds that can go up to 2,565 MHz in OC mode.

While there’s no confirmation on the power consumption, we do know that the GPU will come with two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. PowerColor does recommend an 800W power supply unit as the minimum. Considering the previous-gen Radeon RX 6800 XT came with a power rating of 300W with two power connectors, we can expect anything between 250-300W. Like most modern GPUs, this one is also listed to have four video out ports including three DisplayPort 2.1 and one HDMI 2.1.

The product listing page also includes a notice that says, “The entire information provided herein are for reference only. PowerColor reserves the right to modify or revise the content at any time without prior notice.” Essentially, the page could very well be a placeholder until AMD officially announces the graphics card. Thus, it is best to not heighten your expectations.

As for the price, we don’t have any indicators, but if AMD can target the $600 to $650 mark then it could give Nvidia’s RTX 40-series a run for its money. We’ve already seen how impressive the RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX are, and if AMD can keep the momentum going, we could have a new entry on the list of the best graphics cards.

