 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s next GPU just leaked, and it could give Nvidia trouble

Kunal Khullar
By

Just a day after AMD announced its plans to launch new Radeon 7000 desktop GPUs at its quarterly earnings call, we’ve got credible information on one of the upcoming models. AMD GPU board partner PowerColor briefly posted a listing for its upcoming Radeon RX 7800 XT with complete specifications before pulling down the page.

The listing was spotted by Twitter user @All_The_Watts who had previously shared alleged performance numbers for the RX 7700 and RX7800. According to the page, the PowerColor RX 7800 XT ‘Red Devil’ graphics card will feature 3840 stream processors, 60 compute units, and a 256-bit memory interface with 576GB/s bandwidth. It will feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory and offer boost clock speeds that can go up to 2,565 MHz in OC mode.

Leaked specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT by PowerColor
PowerColor

While there’s no confirmation on the power consumption, we do know that the GPU will come with two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. PowerColor does recommend an 800W power supply unit as the minimum. Considering the previous-gen Radeon RX 6800 XT came with a power rating of 300W with two power connectors, we can expect anything between 250-300W. Like most modern GPUs, this one is also listed to have four video out ports including three DisplayPort 2.1 and one HDMI 2.1.

Related
The PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Red Devil graphics card on white background
PowerColor

The product listing page also includes a notice that says, “The entire information provided herein are for reference only. PowerColor reserves the right to modify or revise the content at any time without prior notice.” Essentially, the page could very well be a placeholder until AMD officially announces the graphics card. Thus, it is best to not heighten your expectations.

Recommended Videos

As for the price, we don’t have any indicators, but if AMD can target the $600 to $650 mark then it could give Nvidia’s RTX 40-series a run for its money. We’ve already seen how impressive the RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX are, and if AMD can keep the momentum going, we could have a new entry on the list of the best graphics cards.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is destroying AMD, even though it shouldn’t
The RTX 4070 Ti graphics card on a pink background.

Despite the fact that the RTX 4070 Ti has been reviewed poorly, Nvidia's latest GPU seems to be doing well in terms of sales numbers -- at least as far as the European market is concerned.

According to newly published sales figures, Nvidia managed to sell a huge quantity of RTX 4070 Ti GPUs. It effortlessly defeated its biggest rival, AMD, even though the AMD RX 7900 XT is the better value. Regardless of how it's reviewed, the RTX 4070 Ti seems to be the king of all the new graphics cards that have out in 2023 so far.

Read more
Nvidia did AMD a huge favor by releasing the RTX 4070 Ti
RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT on a pink background.

When AMD released the RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT, it was clear which of the two would be stealing the spotlight. The RX 7900 XTX is a solid GPU, and its weaker sibling is very much overshadowed by it. However, now that Nvidia launched its RTX 4070 Ti, there's hope yet for AMD.

It might sound strange, but Nvidia may have actually done AMD a huge favor by releasing the RTX 4070 Ti the way it did.
AMD's RX 7900 XT is one odd GPU

Read more
CES 2023: AMD’s next-gen laptop GPU could beat a desktop RTX 3060
AMD's CEO showing off the RX 7600M XT at CES 2023.

In AMD's CES 2023 keynote address, it debuted its next-generation RDNA3 mobile graphics chips, and their performance and efficiency look to be incredibly impressive. We don't have details on the entire range yet, and we want to conduct our own testing to verify performance, but AMD's bold claims leave us rather excited for the year ahead, especially when these chips are launched alongside impressive onboard GPU performance in next-generation AMD laptops.

The AMD RX 7600M XT and non-XT versions will feature up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus, with support for AMD's smart power and tuning technologies, and are built on a 6nm process. AMD makes major claims about the performance of these GPUs, with the XT model reportedly able to deliver greater gaming performance than even an Nvidia desktop-grade RTX 3060 12GB. We'll need to test that ourselves to verify it, but if true, next-generation mobile gaming laptops are going to be incredibly impressive.

Read more