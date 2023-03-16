Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

As part of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), Nvidia is launching a new GPU bundle. Anyone making a new purchase of the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 Ti desktop graphics cards, as well as RTX 40-series Nvidia desktops and laptops, will receive a copy of the Redfall Bite Back Edition when it releases on May 2, 2023, for free.

That’s not just the base game, which normally retails for $70. It’s a deluxe version that includes the game, the Hero Pass with two future characters, and several cosmetics. Nvidia also announced that Redfall will support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), including Frame Generation on RTX 40-series graphics cards.

Nvidia hasn’t said how long the promotion is running, but it is just for a “limited time.” AMD launched a promotion recently, as well, offering The Last of Us Part One with new purchases of RX 7000 and RX 6000 GPUs. Unfortunately, Nvidia’s promotion only applies to its latest GPUs, not the last-gen RTX 30-series options.

Nvidia says its Redfall promotion is only available at certain retailers, so make sure to check where you’re shopping before picking up a new graphics card or laptop. It doesn’t seem previous buyers will receive a copy; it rarely pays to be an early adopter.

Redfall isn’t the only game receiving DLSS 3 support. Nvidia also announced that it’s adding the tech to Forza Horizon 5 on March 28, and that it will launch in Diablo IV when the game releases on June 6. Nvidia is offering GDC developers a chance to integrate Frame Generation into their own games at the event, which could bolster the roster further later in the year.

In addition, Nvidia is updating its plugin for Unreal Engine 5.2, making it easier for developers to integrate DLSS 3 into their games. DLSS is already available in older versions of Unreal Engine, being leveraged in recent releases like Atomic Heart and Hogwarts Legacy.

We broke down the intricacies of DLSS 3 in our RTX 4090 review, and although there are still some visual artifacts, it’s an impressive piece of tech that massively improves frame rates. It does so by generating new frames with AI, enabling games like Portal RTX to run with dense ray tracing features. Unfortunately, it’s only available to RTX 40-series GPUs. Older RTX graphics cards can use DLSS, but not the Frame Generation capabilities of DLSS 3.

If you want a full breakdown, you can read our write-up on how DLSS 3 works.

