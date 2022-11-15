This new AMD feature can boost your games with one click

It’s not just AMD RDNA 3 that’s new and coming soon courtesy of Team Red. AMD has also announced other new tech, including Hypr-RX, a quick solution that could boost your PC’s gaming performance without a hassle.

AMD is also bringing its Advantage program to desktops, meaning that buying a top-notch prebuilt PC with AMD hardware is going to be easier than it was before.

AMD ushered in the next generation of graphics cards by introducing the RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT earlier this month. It also briefly talked about Hypr-RX, a new technology supported by Radeon GPUs. We now know more about this tech, and it’s shaping up to be pretty interesting.

Hypr-RX is AMD’s new solution for optimizing game performance by choosing the best possible settings and enabling the right kinds of Radeon software — all with just one click.

Games that will be supported by Hypr-RX will automatically run the most optimized settings based on your hardware, and Hypr-RX will automatically enable extra Radeon software based on whether the game benefits from it or not.

This includes Radeon Boost, which scales the resolution dynamically, increasing frame rates when it’s beneficial and dropping them when it won’t affect your gameplay experience. There’s also Radeon Super Resolution, which works just like FSR 1.0 and can be applied to any and all games, and Anti-Lag, which lowers latency in a similar way to Nvidia’s new Reflex technology.

Of course, not all of these features are new; you can already tweak them on Radeon cards based on your needs. However, when Hypr-RX is introduced in the first half of 2023, it’ll do all the optimizing for you with a single click, and it seems to be rather effective.

AMD served up an example of what Hypr-RX is capable of, showing that the software was able to cut the latency in Dying Light 2 from 30ms to 11ms while improving frames per second (fps) from 90 fps to 166 fps. We won’t see these kinds of gains in every game, though, but it seems like it could be a nice addition to the Radeon software arsenal.

Seeing as AMD makes solid graphics cards, but also some of the best processors, the company seems eager to invite potential customers to go all-in on AMD. This can be seen in the AMD Advantage program, which has just received an update, according to Tom’s Hardware, that it will now apply to desktops, as well as laptops.

AMD Advantage is a program used to incentivize prebuilt PC manufacturers to build more AMD platforms. There have been some AMD Advantage-certified laptops, but we may soon start seeing prebuilt PCs. For the time being, AMD is teaming up with a limited number of companies, including CyberPowerPC, eBuyer, Falcon Northwest, Maingear, and Xidax.

In order for a PC to qualify for AMD Advantage, it needs to have a Ryzen 9 7000-series processor, a Radeon RX 7900 XTX or 7900 XT graphics card, and an AM5 X670E motherboard. It also has to offer liquid cooling, a 2TB or larger NVMe SSD, and a minimum of 32GB of DDR5 RAM. AMD engineers work closely with these prebuilt system makers in order to optimize everything to offer excellent and synergized performance.

These specs mean that only the greatest gaming desktops will receive the “AMD Advantage” stamp of approval for now, but AMD may expand to include some more midrange offerings once these CPUs and GPUs are out.

