Digital Trends
Cars

Cadillac’s Super Cruise system adds 70,000 miles of compatible highway

Stephen Edelstein
By
the current state of autonomous vehicles cadillac s super cruise system

Cadillac’s Super Cruise driver-assist system allows the car to take over steering, acceleration, and braking on divided highways — but only the ones Cadillac has thoroughly mapped. Now Cadillac is giving owners more room to cruise. The General Motors luxury brand is adding 70,000 miles of Super Cruise-compatible highway in the United States and Canada. Cadillac hopes to have 200,000 miles available by the end of 2019.

Super Cruise is already available on 130,000 miles of North American limited-access highway, according to Cadillac. The system is essentially Cadillac’s equivalent to Tesla Autopilot, but there are some important differences. Super Cruise uses radar, cameras, and lidar to guide the car, but Autopilot lacks lidar. Cadillac also uses a camera to ensure drivers are paying attention. Tesla has no such driver-monitoring system; it relies on sensors detect the driver’s hands on the wheel. That hasn’t been enough to prevent drivers from misusing Autopilot, however.

Driver monitoring is important because systems like Super Cruise and Autopilot still require the driver to be alert and attentive at all times. They don’t make cars self-driving. Cadillac noted that some of the highways on its Super Cruise “network” include intersections and railroad crossings. When the car reaches one, it will alert the driver to take back control.

Super Cruise launched on the 2018 Cadillac CT6, and the big sedan remains the only Cadillac currently available with the system. To get maximum mileage, owners of 2018 and 2019 model-year CT6s will have to take their cars to dealerships for a “system enhancement,” Cadillac said. New map data will then be sent via an over-the-air update in the summer and fall, the automaker said. The update will also include “performance improvements, enhancements to increase Super Cruise availability, and enhancements to the driver attention system,” Cadillac said.

Cadillac claims owners have already driven 2.5 million miles on Super Cruise. The automaker will soon expand availability beyond the CT6, which may not be long for this world. The next Cadillac to get Super Cruise will be the 2020 CT5 sedan, which goes on sale this fall. Cadillac hasn’t officially stated this, but photos of the V-Series performance version of the upcoming CT4 sedan show Super Cruise’s telltale steering wheel light bar, indicating that the smaller sedan will get the system as well. GM previously said it would add Super Cruise to all Cadillac models by 2020, and then expand it to other brands.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

Ikea creates a physical remote control for Symfonisk and Sonos speakers
first car with touchscreen infotainment buick riviera feat
Cars

Buick launched the first in-car touchscreen when the NES was still cutting edge

While it looks like the smartphone had a formative influence on the in-car touchscreen, it's actually the other way around. Buick released the first series-produced car with a touchscreen-based infotainment system back in 1986.
Posted By Ronan Glon
wwdc 2017 focus bg
Apple

WWDC 2019 Complete Coverage

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is a key tech event each year, and for Apple fans, it will be one of the two best times of 2019 (along with "new iPhone day," of course). For the last few years, Apple has debuted much of its…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Cars

Mercedes-AMG GT 73 plug-in hybrid will unleash 805 hp, report says

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door may get a new twin-turbocharged V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, according to a new report. Expected to be called Mercedes-AMG GT 73, the plug-in hybrid would have 805 hp and all-wheel drive.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Escape
Cars

Ford says it puts 250 bottles’ worth of recycled plastic in the average new car

Ford claims to use 1.2 billion recycled plastic bottles every year, an average of 250 bottles per car. The plastic is used to make underbody shields and wheel liners for Ford cars and trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
apple ios developer academy logo
Apple

Apple CarPlay set for a major update, including new dashboard screen, this fall

Among the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference announcements were a series of updates for Apple CarPlay. The system gets a revised look and enhanced Siri integration. Apple claims CarPlay is available in 90% of new cars in the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato concept
Cars

Lamborghini’s Huracán Sterrato concept is pure rally-ready awesomeness

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato concept shows what a Lamborghini rally car would look like. It's an Huracán Evo with more ground clearance, chunkier tires, and plenty of LED spotlights.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
airstream 2020 bambi and caravel are more camping than glamping caravan feat
Cars

Airstream’s 2020 Bambi and Caravel mini trailers are more camping than glamping

Airstream, the much-revered aluminum travel trailer company, has launched two 2020 models that hark back to a time in the company's history when RVing was more camping than glamping.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Land Rover Defender testing in Kenya
Cars

New Land Rover Defender off-roader goes on safari to prove its toughness

The next-generation Land Rover Defender underwent an unorthodox testing program. Land Rover gave a prototype Defender to wildlife conservators working to help African lions. The SUV was used to track lions and haul supplies.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bird to expand its shared fleet with this 2 seat moped like machine cruiser
Cars

Bird to expand its shared fleet with this 2-seat moped-like machine

Bird's rentable scooters are available in more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and now it's planning to add a moped-like electric bike to its fleet. The Cruiser is a chunky two-wheeler with a large seat for two people.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
michelin and gm aim to bring airless tires passenger cars by 2024 prototype tire testing at milford
Cars

No more flats: Michelin and GM to bring airless tires to passenger cars by 2024

Michelin is getting ready to test its airless tire on GM vehicles with the aim of bringing them to passenger cars by 2024. Years in development, the airless tire would eliminate flats, reduce waste, and make cars more efficient.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
BMW Concept iX3
Cars

BMW and Jaguar-Land Rover set aside their differences to develop new EVs

BMW and Jaguar-Land Rover will set aside their differences to jointly develop components for EVs. The partnership will focus on motors, and the two companies made no mention of joining forces to design batteries or other parts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 BMW M8
Cars

With up to 617 hp on tap, the 2020 M8 is BMW’s new performance flagship

The 2020 BMW M8 is finally here after numerous teases. The sportiest version of BMW's big coupe and convertible packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, and the M5's trick all-wheel-drive system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Sportsmobile Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper van
Cars

Outdoorsy lets you buy a fully equipped camper van with just a few clicks

Outdoorsy is launching a new online platform to sell complete camper vans. The company will start with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris vans with conversion work done by Sportsmobile.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bird cruiser ebike coming this summer 3
Cars

Bird Cruiser ebike coming this summer adds to urban micro-mobility alternatives

Santa Monica-based Bird, the micro-mobility escooter sharing company, has announced a new ride. Bird added the Bird Cruiser ebike to its shared vehicle fleet. The Cruiser is an exclusive ebike designed for Bird by an unnamed California…
Posted By Bruce Brown