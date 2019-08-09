Cars

Thieves are using high-tech methods to drive off in high-tech cars

Ronan Glon
By
2018 Land Rover Discovery

The technology that automakers put in cars to make them more convenient can also allow thieves to grab a new set of wheels in record time. Stealing a car is no longer as simple as jamming a screwdriver behind the ignition barrel, but key code grabbers make breaking into (and, sometimes, driving off in) some late-model cars shockingly easy.

Many new and late-model cars are equipped with keyless entry and keyless start. These popular features let motorists unlock their car and start it without taking their key fob out of their pocket. The fob communicates with the car by emitting a code that’s picked up by an antenna normally hidden under one of the body panels. This works well in theory, but thieves cleverly found a way around it using a device called a grabber that’s readily available online. Amazon sells them for the price of a caramel Frappuccino from Starbucks.

The grabber receives and records the code emitted by the fob. It then transfers it to a booster, which in turn uses it to trick the car into thinking the key fob is near. Armed with this technology, thieves can enter your car without needing to break a window or bend a door, and they’re often able to start the engine. The catch is that the grabber must be positioned relatively close to the key fob to catch its code. It won’t work if the thief is a block away from where you park.

British magazine What Car? tested seven cars that are popular in the United Kingdom, though not all of them are sold in the United States. The worst performer is the DS 3 Crossback, a premium crossover made by Paris-based Peugeot. It took What Car?’s security experts five seconds to break into the car, and another five seconds to drive off in it. The Land Rover Discovery Sport was gone in 30 seconds. The standard Discovery was broken into in 20 seconds, but driving off in it was impossible.

The BMW X3 and the Ford Fiesta stood out as the best models tested by the magazine. Its security experts needed 40 seconds to get in, and another 20 seconds to start the engine. Best is a relative term here; the study suggests stealing a $41,000 SUV takes approximately one minute.

Automakers are turning to technology to fight high-tech car thefts. Some brands — including BMW and Mercedes-Benz — use motion detection sensors to turn the fob off when it’s not being used, like when it’s on your kitchen table. Not every company offers this feature, however. If you’re not sure whether your car has it, and if you think it’s at risk of getting stolen, it’s best to keep your key fob away from doors and windows to reduce the odds of someone interception the code it emits.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
optimus ride to offer autonomous shuttle rides in new york city shuttles at brooklyn navy yard
Cars

Optimus Ride launches autonomous shuttle service in New York City

Workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City can now make their way around the 300-acre industrial park in Optimus Ride's self-driving shuttles. The tech startup says it's the first trial of its kind in New York state.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, Stephen Edelstein
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 1
Cars

Tesla Model 3 tuned in Germany is an electric car you’ll either love or hate

German tuner Novitec has released a catalog of aftermarket parts for the Tesla Model 3. Its body kit includes several components made with carbon fiber, and it also makes 21-inch alloy wheels plus suspension parts available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Bolt vs. Volt: Chevrolet’s electrified models explained

The Chevy Bolt and Volt overlap in multiple ways, but they're two completely different cars. Here, we pitted the two vehicles against each other in multiple categories, including design, tech, and performance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
audi shows e tron scooter four wheeled electric skateboard concept combines with
Cars

Audi places its smallest model where escooters and skateboards intersect

Audi developed a vehicle that blurs the line between escooters and skateboards. Its E-Tron Scooter is an electric skateboard that's shaped like a longboard and fitted with a scooter-like handlebar. It has 12.5 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

For 2020, Volkswagen shuffles trim levels and adds tech across the board

Volkswagen is focusing on tech as it updates its full range of models for the 2020 model year. From the Jetta to the Arteon, all of the firm's cars benefit from a new infotainment system, and most receive standard electronic driving aids.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
avis ai technology scans rental cars for damage busy night highway
Cars

Avis is testing A.I. tech that scans your rental car for damage

Avis Budget Group is running a pilot program for automated vehicle inspections. The system being tested uses CCTV cameras to scan vehicles, and A.I. to review the images for damage and potential maintenance issues.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
car breakdown conglomerates assembly line
Cars

So, who made my car? A comprehensive guide to today’s car conglomerates

Have you ever wondered who owns the companies that make the cars we buy? We figured out who the man behind the curtain is, and in doing so, we also found out some interesting facts about those companies.
Posted By Ronan Glon
honda pilot vs toyota highlander 2019 elite
Cars

Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander: Which crossover is right for you?

Which three-row crossover is better, the Honda Pilot or the Toyota Highlander? Here, we compare the tech, performance, fuel economy, and price of each machine to find out.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 karma revero gt 3d audio system details
Cars

This Karma Revero plug-in hybrid’s audio system took more than 2 years to design

German audio company Sennheiser created a one-off 3D surround sound system for a 2020 Karma Revero GT plug-in hybrid. But it took a long time for engineers to get it right, according to the company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo arizona self driving car hub operations explained maintenance chandler
Cars

Waymo found inspiration in airports for its Arizona self-driving car hub

When it decided to set up a self-driving car maintenance hub in Arizona, Waymo looked at how airports are run in order to make it work. The company also partnered with a large dealership chain to keep its autonomous test fleet on the road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Buick Encore GX
Cars

2020 Buick Encore GX will rely on turbocharged three-cylinder power

The 2020 Buick Encore GX will slot between the standard Encore and the Envision in Buick's lineup. Buick is keeping most other details under wraps until closer to the Encore GX's 2020 launch, but a leaked order guide has revealed the engine…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
MyFord Touch 2.0 nav screen
Cars

Ford settles class-action lawsuit over infotainment woes for $17 million

Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit -- which accused it of selling defective infotainment systems -- for $17 million. It admits no wrongdoing, but customers claim MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch often froze.
Posted By Ronan Glon
rogue power ripper atv is the jeep wrangler of scooter world 3
Cars

The Ripper ATV is a motorized skateboard that thinks it’s a Jeep Wrangler

Rogue Power developed the Jeep Wrangler of the scooter world. Called Ripper ATV, it's a four-wheeled machine with a surprisingly advanced suspension, and an engine borrowed from a Honda lawnmower.
Posted By Ronan Glon