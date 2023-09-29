The Chevrolet Bolt EV has long offered a relatively high-end electric car experience at a reasonable price, while its brother, the Bolt EUV, has provided a great choice for those who want something a little bigger. Both cars are among the cheapest in their segments, while still delivering solid range and an enticing mix of features.

But which of the two cars is actually better?

The Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are similar in many ways, but there are also some key differences that may make one more appealing than the other depending upon the prospective buyer. We put the two head-to-head to find out if there was a real winner. It’s important to note that while we’re comparing the current-generation models of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, which are the 2023 models, both are likely headed for a refresh soon.

Design

The Bolt EV and Bolt EUV aren’t necessarily the most stylish cars on the road, but they certainly look better than they used to. The Bolt EV is a relatively small car. It’s a hatchback, with a bulbous nose and slim, slanted headlights at the front.

The Bolt EUV isn’t much different than the Bolt EV in terms of style — it’s still not a great-looking car, and it offers the same design sensibilities as the Bolt EV. I do find, however, that the overall look does seem a little better-suited to the larger size of the Bolt EUV, thanks to the Bolt EUV’s slightly more rounded rear, and the fact that it doesn’t make the nose stand out quite as much.

Neither one of these cars is super stylish, but the Bolt EUV looks slightly better than the smaller Bolt EV.

Winner: Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Interior and tech

The cars offer a pretty similar exterior — band the interior is very similar too, at least in terms of style. Both the Bolt EV and the Bolt EUV offer five seats with cloth upholstery and manually adjustable front seats as standard. You can also get things like heated seats and a heated steering wheel, along with higher-quality leather-trimmed upholstery.

There is a difference in interior space between the two cars, but it’s not as drastic as you might think — and almost none of it converts to much more actual storage space. On the Bolt EV, you’ll get 93.3 cubic feet of passenger space and 16.6 cubic feet of cargo space — while on the Bolt EUV, you’ll get 97 cubic feet of passenger space and a slightly smaller 16 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats.

You don’t get much storage space regardless of the car that you opt for.

The tech is pretty similar, too. You’ll get a 12.2-inch display that offers both CarPlay and Android Auto — despite the fact General Motors plans on phasing out CarPlay and Android Auto in the future. Through the infotainment displays, you’ll access things like backup cameras and other driver-assistance tech.

The Bolt EV and EUV are very similar on the inside, but the small amount of extra passenger space gets the Bolt EUV the win here.

Winner: Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Performance

The performance of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV is pretty similar too. Both the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV offer a single 200-horsepower motor that delivers power to the front wheels. Neither of the cars comes in all-wheel drive models. On the Bolt EV, you’ll be able to get to 60 miles per hour in 6.5 seconds, while the Bolt EUV takes 7.0 seconds to get there, due to its heavier weight.

Generally, the two cars perform very similarly — and you won’t get much choice in terms of performance here. But because of the lighter weight, the Bolt EV is that extra bit quicker.

Winner: Chevrolet Bolt EV

Range and charging

The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV both come with a 65-kilowatt-hour battery pack, however, because of the slight differences in weight, this translates to a slightly different range. On the Bolt EV, you’ll get a range of an estimated 259 miles, while on the Bolt EUV, you’ll get 247 miles. It’s not a huge difference — but it is a difference, and if you care about getting the longest range, you will probably want to go for the lighter vehicle.

The charging speed between the two cars is the same, and you should get around 100 miles in around 30 minutes regardless of the model.

The differences are minor, but technically, the Bolt EV offers a better range.

Winner: Chevrolet Bolt EV

Pricing and availability

Both the Bolt EV and the Bolt EUV are available right now, and you can get them from your local Chevrolet dealer. When you do, however, you’ll pay a little less for the Bolt EV — which makes sense considering its slightly smaller size. The Bolt EV starts at $26,500, while the larger Bolt EUV starts at $27,800. It’s only a little more than $1,000 more than the Bolt EV, which isn’t bad. But the Bolt EV still is cheaper.

Winner: Chevrolet Bolt EV

Overall winner: Chevrolet Bolt EV

It’s hard to really award one car the win here. These two cars are so similar in almost every way — and the truth is, you can’t really go wrong. The Bolt EUV is bigger, which may automatically make it a better choice for some, but keep in mind that you may gain less space than you expect. It’s also heavier, and that translates to a slightly slower performance and a lower range. These are important factors for modern EVs.

But again, the differences are small. If you’re interested in a Bolt and could use a little extra size, it’s worth going for the Bolt EUV instead of the EV. But if you simply want a solid EV at a decent price, the Bolt EV is an excellent option.

