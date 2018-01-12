The Electra Meccanica Solo electric vehicle has room for you and you alone

If you’re driving an electric vehicle, you deserve to not have a passenger. After all, you’re reducing your emissions enough to not worry about carpooling with your annoying neighbor. And now, Electra Meccanica is helping you say “no” to the ever-annoying, “Can I get a ride?” question. Meet the Electra Meccanica Solo, a car that holds only you, yourself, and your lonesome. This single-seater electric car is meant to be as environmentally friendly as possible by reducing the amount of real estate in the car to only what you need — which is to say, a single seat.

Making its debut at CES 2018, the one-seater takes into consideration the fact that nearly 80 percent of Americans commute by themselves in their personal vehicle. And while it may be difficult to convince all those loners to pick up a few passengers, it’s probably easier to give them a way to revel in their solitude.