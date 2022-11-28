 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Elon Musk: Fully loaded Tesla Semi aces 500-mile drive

Trevor Mogg
By

Four days before Tesla delivers its first all-electric Semi truck, company chief Elon Musk has tweeted that a test drive of the new vehicle saw it complete a 500-mile trip loaded to its maximum weight.

“Tesla team just completed a 500 mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs!” Musk said in his post.

Tesla team just completed a 500 mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs!

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Tesla’s Semi comes in a $180,000 500-mile-range variant and a shorter-range 300-mile-range option, which costs $150,000.

Rival makers of electric semis have yet to reach such a long range, so once verified, Tesla’s recent drive should boost its visibility among companies looking for a greener option to transport goods.

Announced in 2017, the Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi has been a long time coming, with several launch dates slipping along the way.

Tesla’s new Semi features an attractively sleek design and can reach 60 miles per hour in 20 seconds when loaded to its 80,000-pound maximum gross vehicle weight.

The automaker will make the first deliveries of its new all-electric vehicle on Thursday, December 1. The handover will take place at a special event at Tesla’s Giga Nevada facility, with drinks giant Pepsi becoming the first customer. Tesla is aiming to ramp up production to around 50,000 units annually in North America by 2025.

Renault Trucks

In what looked like a publicity stunt to take the shine off Tesla’s big day, Volvo-owned Renault Trucks delivered a fleet of its electric-powered trucks to Coca-Cola for Belgium-based deliveries beginning a full week ahead of Tesla’s event on Thursday.

As noted by Bloomberg, Renault Trucks also had some fun with the delayed arrival of Tesla’s Semi, releasing an ad showing two workers putting up a billboard for Tesla’s new truck that includes a message about being “the future of trucking.” The pair then drive off in an electric Renault truck.

Some talk the talk.
Some walk the walk.

Ain&#39;t that right, @elonmusk? 😏@Tesla#RevolutionIsOn pic.twitter.com/BBDKZTCtk0

&mdash; Renault Trucks (@RenaultTrucksCo) October 13, 2022

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Check out Spectre, Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric car
Rolls-Royce's Spectre, its first all-electric vehicle.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV preview: The EV lineup grows again
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.
Sporty Polestar 3 SUV is an EV guiding star
Front three quarter view of the Polestar 3.
2023 Kia Niro EV first drive review: Practical doesn’t have to bore you to tears
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Kia Niro EV.
Jeep is launching its first two electric SUVs in the U.S. in 2024
Rendering of the Jeep Recon electric SUV.
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV aims for affordability with $30,000 base price
Front three quarter view of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.
Cruise’s robot taxis head to Arizona and Texas
A passenger getting into a Cruise robotaxi.
Uber says it’s investigating ‘cybersecurity incident’
An Uber App on a smartphone.
Nvidia’s Drive Concierge will fill your car with screens
An interior view of Nvidia's Drive Concierge in-car infotainment system, showing various in-car displays in use.
The Uber hack is an outrageous tale of a teen hacking for fun
An Uber cab
Tesla to fix window software on 1M of its U.S. cars
A 2021 Tesla Model S.
Lux and refreshingly livable, Mercedes’ EQE moves EVs mainstream
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan.
How to watch Tesla’s AI Day tonight and what to expect
The Tesla Optimus humanoid robot.