Hit the track like a rock star in this replica of a 1973 Ferrari race car

Why it matters to you This accurate replica is a tribute to one of the race cars that helped make Ferrari the great company it is today.

If the Ferrari 365 GTB4 “Daytona” is a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, the Competizione race car designed and built specifically for racing is a Glenfiddich 1937. It’s rare, it’s highly desirable, and it’s eye-wateringly expensive. Even if you have the means, finding one is easier said than done because it was built in strictly limited numbers. But this might save you some time and a big wad of cash if you’re not hell-bent on getting an original example: there’s a perfect replica of one patiently waiting for an enthusiast to give it new home in London, England.

Ferrari built three series of just five race cars each for wealthy, thrill-seeking clients to purchase in the late 1960s and the early 1970s. The example listed for sale in England is a standard, street-legal 365 GTB4 that was built in 1973 and converted to a race car in 1999. Hexagon Classics, the dealer selling it, told Digital Trends the owner had one of the original cars and commissioned the replica for racing purposes.

It was modeled after the series three cars, which feature a hood and a trunk lid made out of aluminum in order to shed weight. It also gets period-correct fender flares that accommodate wide, center-locking alloy wheels, and it wears a full assortment of classic and contemporary racing stickers.

The track cars benefited from an evolution of the road-going model’s 4.4-liter V12. Through numerous modifications it was upgraded to make 430 horsepower the old-fashioned way: with sheer displacement. Don’t expect to find a pair of turbos or a huge supercharger under the hood. The 12-cylinder sent its output to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission, an option no longer available on Ferrari’s modern-day machines.

Chassis number 16935 was built to Group 4 specifications, Hexagon Classics confirms. It has competed in numerous historic racing events over the past two decades, it has raced at Le Mans, and it’s offered with official FIA documentation. In other words, you can buy this car today and go racing tomorrow morning without needing to make any modifications to it.

“It goes without saying that the Ferrari 365 GTB4 has a unique story, ranging from styling to its racing pedigree and the origins of the name Daytona. I have had the privilege of dealing with a lot of Daytonas in the past and this particular recreation is one of the finest examples I have ever come across,” said Paul Michaels, the chairman of Hexagon Classics.

Head over to Hexagon Classics’ showroom in north London for an in-person look at this Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione replica. The dealership told Digital Trends it’s asking 900,000 British pounds for the replica, a sum that converts to about $1.16 million. That’s a massive amount of money, but in exchange you can look like a rock star as you race around your favorite track.

Updated 7-4-2017 by Ronan Glon: Added pricing information, and background information on why the replica was made.