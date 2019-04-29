Digital Trends
Cars

The first flying car skyport is under construction on a rooftop in Miami

Bruce Brown
By

Future residents of Paramount Miami World Center, a 600-unit condominium building now under construction, may be the first in the world with a private skyport for their use, television station WSVN reports.

Infrastructure matters. Flying cars will never, um, get off the ground if they don’t have places to land. Helicopter landing pads and heliports are apparent answers to the question of where to touch down. However, landing spots or sky ports built specifically for flying cars could offer convenience and amenities specifically applicable for or adapted to flying cars.

“Ever since ‘The Jetsons’ came out, America’s been talking about flying cars,” Daniel Kodsi, Paramount Miami World Center’s CEO and developer, said in a statement. “It’s something that inspires you, something that you think about when you’re building a project. You’re saying, ‘Well, what is the future? What’s going to happen in the future?’”

“We said, ‘What an opportunity to convert our sky deck into some type of ‘Jetsons,’ sky port where you can actually land passenger drones?’ And this technology exists today,” Kodsi said.

Kodsi’s assertion about the existence of the technology needed for flying cars is accurate, but the timeline for the commercial debut of flying cars measures in decades, not years. But even if flying cars won’t be on the market for private use or in taxi service before the 2030s or later, infrastructure planning has to start sooner and now isn’t too early. Establishing government regulations for flying cars is an additional hurdle, but until the vehicles and infrastructure issues are clarified, rules will have to wait.

The consensus of companies working on or at least thinking about flying cars and taxis is they will take off and land vertically. If flying cars required even short runways, finding land space to build the airstrips would be a deal breaker unless our cities underwent major redesign, which doesn’t seem likely.

Kodsi’s vision of autonomous taxis landing on top of a residential skyscraper doesn’t sound outlandish, especially when the Paramount Miami World Center’s sky port landing pad rises to the surface of a swimming pool, as depicted in the accompanying video.

Early adopters who can’t wait to drive or ride in the first flying cars might want to consider a condo at the new Miami condominium building, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2019. More than two dozen of the units in the building will be penthouses, which would be even more convenient for hitching a ride than traveling to the street to hail a cab or rideshare vehicle.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Tesla Model 3 Red
Business

Tesla posts $702M Q1 loss as deliveries fall sharply; Musk promises turnaround

Tesla lost $702 million during the first quarter of 2019 as deliveries fell sharply, and demand for the Model X and the Model S flattened. The company predicts it will again lose money in the second quarter.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waze vs google maps in hand
Mobile

Waze vs. Google Maps: Which map app should you be using?

Waze and Google Maps are two of the most popular apps for those looking for turn-by-turn navigation, yet there are some notable differences to point out. Here, we examine both to decide which offers the best feature set.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Jake Widman
Cars

Ambitious but not rubbish: The best Top Gear episodes

Since its relaunch in 2002, Top Gear has become required viewing for any serious gearhead. The great moments from this show may seem too numerous to count, but we've managed to pick some of the highlights from the first 26 seasons.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Qiantu K50
Cars

Qiantu K50 electric sports car was designed in China, will be built in the U.S.

The Qiantu K50 is a Chinese electric sports car that will be marketed in the United States by California-based Mullen Technologies. The carbon-fiber bodied, 402-horsepower K50 is expected to go on sale in 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen ID R
Cars

Volkswagen prepares its electric ID R race car for its toughest challenge yet

The Volkswagen ID R electric race car will head to the Nürburgring to set a lap record. With Romain Dumas at the wheel, the ID R will try to become the fastest electric car around the grueling, 12.9-mile long track.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Toyota Prius
Cars

The best hybrid cars save on fuel without sacrificing fun

The best hybrid cars are fuel-efficient and all the rage, but which one should you buy? We’ve broken through the noise to let you know the best hybrid, and a few interesting alternatives from different categories.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
in moab jeep isnt just having fun off road its planning future mark allen
Cars

In Moab, Jeep isn’t just having fun off-road; it’s planning its future

Every year, Jeep travels to the Moab Easter Safari to unveil a handful of concept cars. Some are based on production models, while others are classic rigs upgraded with modern components. It's fun, but the company is also planning its…
Posted By Christopher Smith
Best Trucks 2018 Ford F-150
Cars

We found the best trucks for everyone (including truck haters)

Pickup trucks have evolved to meet the demands of a shifting marketplace. They now have to compete with cars and crossovers, as well as other trucks. Here are the best trucks currently on the market.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best minivans
Cars

The best minivans you can buy aren’t just for soccer moms

It may be hard for some buyers to accept, but the best minivans are incredibly versatile vehicles. They were developed specifically to haul people, and the best ones on the market don't feel like a penalty box. Check our list and see for…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Dodge Super Charger and Hellephant V8 engine
Cars

What car wouldn’t be better with this 1,000-horsepower Hellephant engine?

The "Hellephant" is a 1,000-horsepower Hemi V8 "crate engine" that can be dropped into any pre-1976 car. It references one of the greatest muscle car engines in history, but incorporates modern tech from Dodge's Hellcat motor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nikon and velodyne partner for non automotive lidar applications lidarcity02
Cars

Lidar may be in your future in places where you least expect it

Velodyne Lidar contracted with Nikon's Sendai subsidiary to mass produce lidar sensors. Lidar does more than help autonomous cars create 3D maps of the highway to detect and avoid people, animals, objects, or other vehicles in their path.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fords self braking shopping cart offers crash free supermarket trips ford trolley
Cars

Ford’s self-braking shopping cart offers crash-free supermarket trips

Ford has created a self-braking shopping cart designed to stop kids from smashing into things when they take off with one in the supermarket. Now we just need to persuade someone at the automaker to commercialize it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
layer pal scooter uses machine learning to travel your preferred routes nio 015
Cars

Pal is an electric scooter that can get you home when you forget where you are

A British design studio and a Chinese automotive and smart mobility firm collaborated to develop Pal, an electric scooter that uses machine-learning to recognize common routes. Pal is a "near-future concept" solution for urban congestion.
Posted By Bruce Brown
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle