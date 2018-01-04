Ford OjO Commuter Scooter might be the smallest vehicle to wear the Blue Oval

The latest vehicle to wear Ford’s iconic Blue Oval badge isn’t as fast as a Mustang, and it can’t haul cargo like an F-150, but it is a lot easier to park. Debuting at CES 2018, the Ford OjO Commuter Scooter is a Ford-branded version of an electric scooter from OjO Electric.

This two-wheeled conveyance is essentially a Ford-badged version of the existing OjO Commuter Scooter. It has a range of 25 miles per charge, a top speed of 20 mph, and an aluminum frame that can support up to 300 pounds. Its 500-watt electric motor provides enough power to handle grades up to 18 percent, according to OjO, and front and rear disc brakes should provide plenty of stopping power for descents.

An onboard charger can plug into any standard 110-volt household outlet, and the scooter has a USB charging port for your phone as well. Other notable features include dual Bluetooth speakers, LED front and rear lights, and a key fob with alarm. The Ford-specific elements are limited to badging and special colors, including Race Red, Lightning Blue, and Ingot Silver, plus racing stripes. Everything looks cooler with racing stripes, after all.

The Ford OjO Commuter Scooter starts at $2,199. OjO plans to begin “pre-sales” in the United States and Europe through its website and select retailers soon. It’s planning a special version for select Ford dealerships, which will appear in early spring.

Why would Ford lend its name to an electric scooter it doesn’t even make? The company is making efforts to expand beyond making and selling cars, dabbling in everything from bike sharing to a shuttle service called Chariot. In a press release, Matt Monroe, Ford’s marketing manager of Global Brand Licensing, said the OjO “allows us to offer our customers versatile electric transportation around the globe.”

Electric scooters are also a logical extension of the branded merchandise many automakers sell to capitalize on the popularity of their brand names. It could serve as an eco-friendly way for fans to show off their Blue Oval pride, or an accessory for Ford’s upcoming electric SUV. Being associated with an established brand like Ford certainly can’t be bad for OjO, either.