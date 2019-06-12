Digital Trends
Cars

Ford recalls 1.3M Explorer and F-150 vehicles over safety issues

Trevor Mogg
By

Ford announced multiple safety recalls on Wednesday. Read on for all the details.

Explorer

The biggest one affects 1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs in the U.S. over an issue with the suspension that has the potential to affect steering control, “increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the company.

It also affects 28,000 Ford Explorers in Canada and one — yes, one — vehicle in Mexico.

More specifically, Ford said the recalled vehicles are select Explorers manufactured at its Chicago assembly plant between May 17, 2010 and January 25, 2017.

Ford said affected Explorers that experience frequent jolting and bouncing to the rear suspension could suffer a fracture to the rear suspension toe link. “A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash,” the automaker said.

Ford added that it wasn’t aware of any reports of injuries related to the condition, though “one customer reported hitting a curb when the toe link broke.”

Dealers will remove and replace left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links with a new forged toe link and align the rear suspension. The reference number for the recall is 19S17.

The repairs will, of course, be provided free of charge. For more information on all of the recalls, head to Ford’s recall webpage, or hit its contact page for information on different ways to reach customer service.

F-150

The automaker also recalled select 2013 Ford F-150 pickups with 6-speed automatic transmission to fix a calibration issue that could lead to an unintended transmission downshift. A similar recall notice was posted by Ford in February 2019 affecting 1.48 million F-150 vehicles.

“Depending on vehicle speed, an abrupt transmission downshift to first gear without warning could result in loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash,” Ford said, adding that it wasn’t aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this issue.

Affected vehicles are equipped with 5.0-liter and 6.2-liter gasoline engines and had the powertrain control module software reprogrammed as part of recall 19S07. They were built at its Dearborn assembly plant between May 7, 2012 and October 27, 2013, and at its Kansas City facility between April 18, 2012 and November 18, 2013.

The recall affects around 107,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and just over 15,000 in Canada and has the reference number 19S19. Ford said the fix involves reprogramming the powertrain control module with the appropriate software calibration.

Econoline

This smaller recall affects around 3,800 vehicles in the U.S. and 445 in Canada, though some of these vehicles may be used as ambulances or school buses.

It involves select 2009-16 Ford Econoline vehicles a with 5.4-liter engine that could suffer a loss of power due to a transmission issue.

While the company said it’s unaware of any accidents resulting from this condition, it notes that a vehicle breakdown could result in a delay of patient treatment.

Affected vehicles were built at Ford’s Ohio facility between May 11, 2009 and December 10, 2015. The reference number is 19S20.

Taurus, Flex, Lincoln MKS, Lincoln MKT

This Canada-only recall affects select 2010-17 Ford Taurus, 2009-17 Ford Flex, 2009-15 Lincoln MKS, and 2010-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles regarding a rear suspension toe link fracture issue similar to the Explorer.

The automaker says the recall — reference number 19S18 — affects around 12,000 vehicles in all, adding that it’s aware of one report of a crash with minor injuries related to this condition.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
donald trump mexico tariffs tech lenovo gopro volkswagen startet natur und artenschutzprojekt think blue nature in mexiko
Features

From GoPro to Lenovo, Trump tariffs would have raised prices on tech from Mexico

While the Trump Administration's efforts to place tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. have obvious consequences for American businesses and consumers, Trump's Mexico tariffs might have a much more immediate and significant effect.
Posted By Ed Oswald
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
racing tech in your current car road cars feat
Cars

The technologies your car inherited from race cars

From disc brakes to the rearview mirror, many things you might take for granted in your current car were honed on the racetrack. Buckle up and see how racing tech has influenced modern car design.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 ram 1500 2 review 1
Cars

Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 300,000 Ram 1500 pickup trucks in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued a recall notice for almost 343,000 Ram 1500 trucks globally over a software issue that may result in airbags and seat belt pretensioners failing to activate in a collision.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fiat chrysler four wheel and all drive specs 2015 fca winter 2
Cars

Fiat Chrysler is the latest to partner with autonomous-tech specialist Aurora

Fiat Chrysler and Silicon Valley startup Aurora are joining forces to develop self-driving technology for commercial services, marking the latest in a string of similar collaborations between automakers and tech specialists.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Toyota Yaris
Cars

Toyota pushes ahead with solid-state batteries for future electric cars

Toyota is working on potentially game changing solid-state batteries, and they may arrive sooner than expected. The Japanese automaker's R&D boss said Toyota hopes to unveil the batteries in 2020, two years ahead of schedule.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
the bmw i8 roadster is best miata on earth
Cars

BMW’s i8 Roadster is the Mazda Miata of hybrids. And I mean that in a good way

The i8 Roadster is not best in class for power, speed, or outright abilities. What is does offer is some of the best driving fun for the money. Sounds exactly like the Mazda MX-5 Miata to us.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Cars

Why cars last longer than ever: The tech that keeps your car running

We’re driving more than ever, and our cars are lasting longer. How are automakers making sure our cars can keep up with our driving habits? Hint: it’s all about the tech inside. Here’s a list of the most important advancements.
Posted By Ed Oswald
electrify america walmart building ev charging stations in rural us large clarksville 301
Cars

Electrify America car chargers at Walmarts aim to help the heartland go electric

Volkswagen-owned Electrify America has teamed up with Walmart to build electric car charging stations in America's heartland. The partnership is aimed at putting an end to range anxiety, while helping rural motorists go electric.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 ram 1500 ecodiesel pickup truck
Cars

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel boasts more torque than Ford or Chevy diesels

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel marks the return of diesel power to Ram's full-size pickup truck after a brief hiatus. Ram is coming out swinging with 480 pound-feet of torque -- more than its Ford and Chevy rivals.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 mercedes benz glb is a g class for the masses x247 2019
Cars

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is a junior G-Class with room for six of your friends

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB made its debut with a design that borrows a handful of styling cues from the G-Class. The model is about the same size as the GLC, but it rides on a front-wheel drive platform and can fit up to seven passengers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
fords dr derriere has designed a comfy new seat for the 2020 explorer ford feat
Cars

Ford’s Dr. Derriere makes your car seats comfy, no ifs, ands, or butts about it

Mike Kolich’s determination to develop the perfect car seat clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed among his Ford colleagues, who have long called him Dr. Derriere. The engineer’s latest design appears in the 2020 Ford Explorer.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 bentley flying spur luxury sedan 02
Cars

Bentley Flying Spur aims to balance old-school luxury with modern agility

Good news, business tycoons: The new 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is here. Positioned below the flagship Mulsanne, the Flying Spur gets upgrades already seen on the Continental GT, as well as a model-specific all-wheel steering system.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
volvo uber unveil xc90 based self driving car prototype cars and present production vehicle ready for
Cars

Uber’s next self-driving car, a hat-wearing Volvo, will start testing in 2020

Volvo and Uber have unveiled their latest autonomous prototype. It's based on the second-generation XC90, and it's fitted with the self-driving technology Uber developed in-house.
Posted By Ronan Glon