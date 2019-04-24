Digital Trends
Cars

2019 Ford F-150 RTR gets a light dose of off-road, style upgrades

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 9
2019 Ford F-150 RTR
2019 Ford F-150 RTR
2019 Ford F-150 RTR
2019 Ford F-150 RTR
2019 Ford F-150 RTR
2019 Ford F-150 RTR
2019 Ford F-150 RTR
2019 Ford F-150 RTR
2019 Ford F-150 RTR

RTR Vehicles is an aftermarket company run by pro drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. that specializes in making Fords cooler. RTR (short for “ready to rock”) started out with the Mustang, but now it’s turning its attention to the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The result won’t trouble Ford’s own F-150 Raptor, but it does add some off-road capability to the Blue Oval’s bestseller.

The RTR upgrade package is available on any four-door F-150 except the Raptor, which really doesn’t need it, anyway. Trucks get Fox Series 2.0 shocks, 20-inch wheels shod in Nitto Grappler tires, and a skid plate to improve off-road prowess. What they don’t get is a power upgrade. However, RTR offers a cat-back exhaust system for trucks equipped with the 5.0-liter V8 or 2.7-liter and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engines. These relatively mild upgrades don’t take the F-150 to new extremes, but they do create a suitable rival to the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trailboss or Ram 1500 Rebel. If you want more power from your F-150, plenty of other companies are eager to help.

The F-150 also gets a new grille with RTR’s signature LED running lights, as seen on the company’s tuned Mustangs and Gittin Jr.’s Mustang drift cars. Black plastic fender flares complete the major modifications. Customers can also specify a graphics package if they want to stand out more. The interior is mostly stock, except for RTR floor liners and a dashboard plaque signed by Gittin Jr.

The RTR upgrade package adds $12,750 to the price of a 2019 Ford F-150. RTR may be an aftermarket company, but it has a partnership with Ford that allows it to sell vehicles through Ford dealerships. It also means RTR-modified vehicles keep their Ford warranty coverage, providing extra peace of mind for owners.

The F-150 has been the United States’ bestselling vehicle for decades, and it’s proven popular with tuners as well. In addition to RTR, companies like Roush and Shelby American have put their own spins on the ubiquitous truck. Hennessey even built a six-wheeled version of the F-150 Raptor. It will be interesting to see if that enthusiasm transitions to the hybrid and all-electric versions of the F-150 that Ford is working on.

Don't Miss

The best radar detectors for 2019
Volta_Free_EV_Charging_Station_with_intercharge_Logo-1
Cars

Where to go when your EV is low: Rich neighborhoods have most charging stations

If you're running low on juice in your electric vehicle, head for the rich part of town. A survey by Realtor.com found median home list prices in the 20 U.S. ZIP codes with the most EV charging stations were 2.6 times the national average.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Next-generation Ford Focus (European version)
Cars

Ford is keeping hackers out of its cars by putting key fobs to sleep

Ford found a way to stop thieves who try to hack their way into a car by duplicating its key fob. It developed a smart key fob that puts itself to sleep when it's idle for at least 40 seconds. It automatically wakes up when someone picks it…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Zero Labs electric Ford Bronco
Cars

This vintage Ford Bronco off-roader has a modern electric powertrain

Zero Labs took a classic Ford Bronco and replaced its gasoline engine with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. So you get the style and off-road capability of a Bronco, but with zero emissions.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
episode 114 platformpage cards 635x476 02
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Earth Day, indoor container farming, robot submarines

Today on Digital Trends Live, we discuss how technology intersects with Earth Day, a new Tim Cook biography, indoor container farming, robot spy submarines, A.I. death metal, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Tesla Model Y front
Cars

Tesla will have ‘autonomous robotaxis’ in 2020, Elon Musk says

Tesla will deploy self-driving cars in a "robotaxi" service in 2020, CEO Elon Musk said at the automaker's Autonomy Investor Day. Musk has promised autonomous Tesla electric cars before, but will he finally deliver this time?
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Cars

Startup Smartcar accuses bigger rival Otonomo of stealing intellectual property

California-based startup Smartcar claims its intellectual property was stolen by a much bigger (and better-funded) rival named Otonomo. Otonomo hasn't given its side of the story yet.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW M2 Competition Review
Product Review

BMW’s smallest M car is its biggest performance statement

The BMW M2 Competition is frighteningly quick in a straight line, and its short wheelbase lends itself to some hilarious power slides, but it’s the curvy roads and tight tracks where this coupe comes alive.
Posted By Miles Branman
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition
Cars

2020 Nissan 370Z Special Edition celebrates 50 Years of the Z car

Nissan is celebrating 50 years of its iconic "Z car" with a special edition of the 2020 370Z. The 50th-anniversary model is dressed to look like a 1970s race car, but remains technically unchanged.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla fire China
Cars

Tesla rushes investigators to China to figure out why a parked Model S exploded

Tesla has sent a team of in-house investigators to Shanghai to determine why an early Model S suddenly exploded and caught fire. The electric sedan was parked before the fire started, and the cause of the blaze remains unknown.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive
Cars

Google Maps now shows EV owners which charging stations are occupied

Google has just beefed up its Maps app with extra data to help EV owners find the nearest charging station. Drivers can also find out about the number and types of ports available, and whether they're occupied.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Escort Max 360
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Beltronics.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best hatchbacks vw golf lifestyle
Buying Guides

The best hatchbacks for 2019 are small in size and big on tech

The hatchback segment isn't huge, but there are still plenty of good options to choose from. Here, we've rounded up the best hatchbacks available in America, whether you're a fan of efficiency or looks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
wwdc 2017 focus bg
Apple

WWDC 2019 Complete Coverage

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is a key tech event each year, and for Apple fans, it will be one of the two best times of 2019 (along with "new iPhone day," of course). For the last few years, Apple has debuted much of its…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best gps for your car tomtom via 1425m thumb
Cars

GPS units aren't dead! Our favorite models still do things your phone can't

Love hitting the open road but hate having to rely solely on your phone for getting around? Thankfully, the best in-car GPS systems will allow you to navigate and capitalize on a range of features sans your cellular network. Here are our…
Posted By Ronan Glon