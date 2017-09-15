Genesis G70 luxury sedan has the BMW 3 Series in its sights

Why it matters to you The G70 is Genesis' answer to top-selling luxury sedans. Can it bring something new to the segment?

Hyundai’s Genesis luxury brand established its footing with the G80 and G90 sedans, but now the real challenge begins. Genesis is taking on the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class with a smaller sedan.

The Genesis G70 launches in its home market of South Korea September 20, but U.S. sales likely won’t begin until next year. Like the German luxury brands Genesis aims to match, the G70 takes elements from its larger siblings and applies them to a more compact package. But will that be enough to make this Korean upstart stand out in an already crowded segment?

While it bears a familial resemblance to the G80 and G90, the G70 is a bit more stylish than those conservative-looking sedans. Genesis’ massive Audi-like grille is present, but the entire front fascia is aggressively folded and creased, almost like the car is squinting and wrinkling its face in an attempt to look intimidating. The G70 sports appealing long-hood, short-rear-deck proportions, while at the back big exhaust outlets and curled trunk lid try to convey sportiness.

The G70 will launch with two gasoline engine options and one diesel, although we don’t expect the diesel to be offered in the U.S. A 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder produces 248 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, while an available 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. The 2.2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel is rated at 200 hp and 325 lb-ft. Note that these specs apply to South Korean models only; U.S. specs have not been finalized.

The V6 G70 is the quickest of the bunch, doing 0 to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of 168 mph, according to Genesis. That engine is shared with the G90 and G80 Sport, as well as the Kia Stinger, which also rides on the same basic platform as the G70. An eight-speed automatic transmission is mandatory on all G70 models, with standard rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive.

On the inside, the G70 sports a clean-looking dashboard, marred only by an infotainment screen that seems to have been tacked on as an afterthought. The system that 8.0-inch screen is attached to supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, at least. A 15-speaker Lexicon audio system will also be available, along with a host of driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking.

Genesis will announce a U.S. launch date and pricing for the G70 in early 2018.