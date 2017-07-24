Watch out Uber — Grab is posing some serious competition in southeast Asia

Why it matters to you Uber doesn't have the best reputation at home in the U.S., but it might not get very far in other countries now that services like Grab are raising major funds.

The road has been rocky this year for Uber and there are no signs of smooth pavement quite yet. The latest challenge the transportation giant will have to face comes in the form of a southeast Asian competitor. It’s called Grab and it is gaining major ground and capital.

The ridesharing company is getting a major boost from a fellow Uber competitor Didi Chuxing, which managed to successfully push the California Silicon Valley-based company out of China earlier in 2017. Grab has already raised $2 billion from Didi Chuxing and Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, with potential for another $500 million from other backers.

“We are delighted to deepen our strategic partnership with DiDi and SoftBank. We’re encouraged that these two visionary companies share our optimism for the future of Southeast Asia and its on-demand transportation and payments markets, and recognize that Grab is ideally positioned to capitalize on the massive market opportunities,” said Anthony Tan, group CEO and co-founder of Grab.

As it stands, Grab has a presence in 36 cities throughout seven countries in southeast Asia and has seen more than 50 million downloads of its apps and 1.1 million drivers sign up on its platform. While most vehicles available on the Grab platform are licensed taxis and private cars, the company also has motorbike, shuttle bus, and carpooling services available. Grab claims to have 95 percent market share when it comes to third-party taxi-sharing services in its part of the continent, and 71 percent market share of private vehicle hailing.

While a number of American companies have recently attempted to break into the burgeoning Asian market, it is becoming clear that many of these countries are eager to support homegrown talent instead of patronizing foreign ventures. As Dane Anderson, a vice president at research firm Forrester told Reuters, Grab’s latest funding serves as “a real endorsement of the potential and promise” of Southeast Asia’s startup community.

The company certainly seems to be capitalizing on that potential. As Tan noted in a statement, “With [Didi and SoftBank’s] support, Grab will achieve an unassailable market lead in ride-sharing, and build on this to make GrabPay the payment solution of choice for Southeast Asia.”