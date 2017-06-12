The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond has crashed again, this time in a $1M supercar

Why it matters to you Fans of The Grand Tour presenter will be pleased to know that, despite the seriousness of the crash, he suffered only minor injuries.

Just a few months after suffering injuries in a motorcycle crash while filming for The Grand Tour, and 11 years after a famously spectacular high-speed dragster smash that very nearly took his life, former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond has gone and done it again.

Hammond — who confirmed he’d survived his latest auto disaster by telling fans, “I’m not dead” — was driving a million-dollar Rimac Concept One electric supercar in the Swiss town of St. Gallen on Saturday during a shoot for Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour.

Taking a bend at speed, the 47-year-old presenter appeared to lose control of the car, which then flipped over, rolled down a hill, and burst into flames.

A statement from The Grand Tour said Hammond “very fortunately suffered no serious injury.”

It added that immediately after the smash, he was “conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself” before it went up in flames.

An air ambulance flew the presenter to hospital where he underwent surgery on a fractured knee. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson said in a tweet it was “the most frightening crash” he’d ever witnessed.

It was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 10, 2017

Andy Wilman, producer of The Grand Tour, told the Mirror that when Hammond’s co-presenters — Clarkson and James May — saw the wreckage on fire, “they thought Richard was dead. It was really bad … If Richard had been a few seconds slower getting out, he would have been incinerated.”

On Sunday, Hammond posted a short video shot in hospital, reassuring fans he was fine, thanking the medical teams, and apologizing to his wife and kids for yet another motoring mishap. He also thanked May for “smuggling in a bottle of gin last night.”

On a good day, the unspeakably stylish Croatian-made Concept One can hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, reach nearly 200 mph, and travel up to 372 miles on a single charge. Digital Trends has more on it here.