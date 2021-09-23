  1. Cars

Test drives and cell phone shopping make or break car sales for U.S. Hispanics

By

According to a Nielsen report, more than 62.3 million Hispanics are living in the United States today. They wield purchasing power estimated at $1.9 trillion, according to the University of Georgia. This figure alone is impressive and takes on a daunting dimension when we consider that Hispanics in the U.S. are one of the fastest-growing populations in the country, responsible for about half of all births.

Hispanic Heritage Month 2020
To celebrate the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the cultural, historical, and technological achievements of the United States, Digital Trends has put together this collection of exclusive features and in-depth reporting from our industry-leading Digital Trends Español team — translated for your convenience, of course. SEE MORE
Hispanic Heritage Month

With a national average age of 38, Hispanics are also a very young group, whose enthusiasm and optimism have been one of the automotive industry’s lifelines during the pandemic. The Hispanic community was the only group that showed growth in new vehicle purchases over the past 18 months.

According to Toyota, the Miami market, where 71.51% of the population is Hispanic, has remained stable during the nationwide sales slump caused by the pandemic recession. It is no coincidence that Miami is the number one sales market for the Toyota Corolla, a car whose excellent reputation in South America travels north in the suitcases of migrants.

How do Hispanics in the United States buy their cars?

In a study on car-buying habits of different multicultural groups in the United States, Nielsen ranks Hispanics as the least brand-conscious population in the country, which gives manufacturers a better chance of convincing them of the quality of their products. But which factors persuade Latino buyers to purchase a particular model over its competitors?

Happy couple buying a car at the dealership and holding the keys

SurgeMetrix, a company with more than 20 years of providing software and services to car dealers, conducted a study in 2020, before the outbreak of the pandemic, in which 58 percent of respondents were female and 42% were male; 75% of them were between the ages of 18 and 38.

The study concluded that when it comes to car purchases in the Hispanic community:

  • Women play an important role in making purchasing decisions.
  • Hispanics want to touch, feel and test drive the vehicles they are considering buying.
  • Toyota has a dominant role in appealing to the Hispanic market.
  • Selling in Spanish is important.

Hispanics are online and respond to digital advertising. SurgeMetrix updated the study in 2021 to determine whether the pandemic had introduced changes in Hispanic shopping habits. These were four key findings of the study:

  • Hispanics continue to be tactile: The data shows in both studies that they like to drive vehicles before buying them.
  • Hispanics prefer to have their cars sold to them in Spanish.
  • The reputation of the seller, either the manufacturer or the dealership, means a lot to the Hispanic buyer.
  • Cell phones are the primary shopping tool for U.S. Hispanics.

While the findings of the study update do not necessarily contradict the conclusions reached in 2020, it does introduce one wrinkle: The reputation of the vehicle dealer became a new purchasing factor for Hispanics, which clashes with the lack of brand awareness referred to in the Nielsen study, released in July 2020 during the pandemic.

Clearly, although the cell phone is their primary purchasing tool, Hispanics like to drive the vehicles they buy, and the arrival of the coronavirus did not prevent them from doing so. Both before and after the pandemic, it’s also clear that Hispanic women play a decisive role in buying their cars.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t buy AirPods right now (if you can help it)

Apple AirPods in a Nomad leather case.

XPan Mode on the OnePlus 9 Pro isn’t the best use of Hasselblad’s expertise

oneplus 9 pro hasselblad camera deep dive

The best movies leaving Netflix at the end of September

Michael Myers and Elizabeth Hurley in Austin Power.

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in October 2021

The cast of Seinfeld seated on a couch.

Amazon is Having a FLASH SALE on Microsoft Office 365 Today

Office 365 Apps

Bayonetta 3 is on track for a 2022 release, according to Nintendo’s website

bayonetta 3 2022 release ss

Everything we know about SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

spongebob squarepants the cosmic shake release date trailer gameplay news

Google’s newest Android updates bring accessibility changes and emoji updates

The Google Photos logo.

What’s new on Hulu in October and what’s leaving soon

Michael Keaton in a scene from the Dopesick limited series.

Everything we want to see at Amazon’s September 2021 event

Amazon Echo sitting on a sidetable.

Surface Book 4: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s missing 2-in-1

Surface Book 3 sitting on the floor with screen open.

Apple iOS 15: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

Apple iPadOS 15: Everything you need to know

new ipad pricing starts at 299 apple pencil 2021 copy