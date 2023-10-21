 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features

Honda’s electric SUV is coming soon. Here’s what we know about the 2024 Prologue

Christian de Looper
By
2024 Honda Prologue Driving
Honda

Slowly but surely, every large car company is getting on board with electric cars. While most of them have released at least one electric model so far, some are still readying their first. Did you know, however, that Honda is not one of those companies? The Honda Clarity was taken off the market a few years ago, and finally, it noe looks like Honda is preparing to launch its first of a new generation of electric cars — the 2024 Honda Prologue SUV.

The Prologue offers a different take on design compared to the Clarity by opting for a slightly more sensible tone. That’s unlike some companies that have taken the advent of the EV as an opportunity to completely revamp the design language of their cars.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the all-electric 2024 Honda Prologue.

Related

Design

The Honda Prologue won’t reinvent the wheel in terms of design. It’s not ugly, by any means, but it’s far from the futuristic spaceship that some look for when they buy an electric car.

2024 Honda Prologue Front
Honda

At the front, you’ll get a fairly typical SUV design, with slimmed-down headlights and a grille toward the bottom of the front. On the rear, you’ll find a slightly sportier look, with slim taillights and a Honda logo that stretches between those lights.

Overall, for an “SUV,” the Prologue looks relatively sporty and agile, with somewhat oversized wheels compared to the size of the body. Ultimately, of course, while the car is being marketed as an SUV, it’s likely to be closer in size to a crossover, like the Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Interior and tech

The interior of the Honda Prologue also doesn’t change the game — but it does offer what looks to be a nice selection of physical buttons and controls compared to many of the modern alternatives. An 11.3-inch center display has Honda’s infotainment system built in. Thankfully, the car also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — so you won’t have to use Honda’s own infotainment system if you don’t want to.

2024 Honda Prologue Interior
Honda

The Prologue will offer heated front seats, dual-zone climate controls, and wireless charging — even in the lower-end base model. The car offers two rows and five seats, along with 25.2 cubic feet of storage space behind the second row.

Performance

The Honda Prologue will come in three models — the Prologue EX, Prologue Touring, and Prologue Elite. There’s a front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variant of both the EX and the Touring, with the Elite only coming in an all-wheel drive model. All of the all-wheel-drive configurations come with dual motors.

We don’t know all that much about the exact performance of the car. We do know that it’ll be built on GM’s Ultium platform, and it’s likely to offer similar specifications as the Chevrolet Equinox EV that’s built on the same platform. If so, we can expect a horsepower of around 210 for the front-wheel drive models, and close to 300 horsepower for the all-wheel drive models. Again, however, we’ll have to wait and see what exact numbers on the Prologue turn out to be.

Range and charging

2024 Honda Prologue Rear Three Quarters
Honda

Honda hasn’t released exact range numbers for the Prologue, however, it has said that it’s expecting to receive an Environmental Protrction Agency (EPA) range of 300 miles on a full charge. This, however, is for the front-wheel drive EX model, which presumably offers the lowest performance, thus delivering a higher range on a same-size battery. Higher-end models that perform better will likely offer a lower range. Generally, it’s expected that the Prologue will offer a range of between 250 and 300 miles.

Charging speed tops out at 155 kilowatts, which isn’t bad, but is a little low compared to many other electric cars out there right now. Honda says that the car will get 65 miles of range in around 10 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger capable of the maximum 155kW. Again, that’s not great — cars like the Kia EV6, with a charging speed of 350kW, can charge from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes.

Price and release date

Exact pricing for the Honda Prologue has yet to be released — but Honda has said that it will start in the “upper $40,000s.” In other words, you should expect the base model of the car to sell for around $48,000 or $49,000 — with higher-end models coming at a premium. It’s likely we’ll learn more about the pricing of the Prologue in the coming months.

Speaking of coming months, the Honda Prologue is set to go up for sale by the end of 2023, with deliveries of the car slated for early 2024. Exact dates have yet to be revealed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
Waymo expands robotaxi service area in San Francisco
The upcoming Zeekr vehicle from Geely.

Robotaxi leader Waymo is expanding its ridesharing service area in San Francisco.

The Alphabet-owned company announced move on Monday in a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. It means that more riders can now take trips in Waymo’s driverless vehicles within a 47-square-mile area of the city.

Read more
The best October Prime Day electric scooter deals happening now
A man and woman ride their Segway Ninebot KickScooter Maxes through the city.

If you're feeling the need to zoom around your neighborhood or city, but an electric bike is a bit much for you, then you should seriously hop on an electric scooter. And with these deals, which are part of the larger scene of October Prime Day deals going on right now, you can do so at an affordable price. We're seeing scooters that should cost nearly a $1,000 drop way closer to the $500, for instance, and have found at least one great way to get you on a scooter for under $20.

These are the best scooter deals you can shop at the moment:
Unagi E500 Electric Scooter (Rental)— $19, was $59

Read more
This 4K dash cam has GPS and Wi-Fi, and it’s $92 off for Prime Day
A manufacturer image displaying both of the cams provided with the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam as well as a peek at what the app looks like when in use.

It stands to reason, nobody wants to deal with a motor vehicle crash or other car trouble incident. But when such an event inevitably occurs, we like to know what happened. In detail. And preferably even if the event occurred at night. Moreover, it's better to be prepared before an accident happens, which means the best time to grab a dashcam, preferably at a discount, is right now. Honestly, it really is the perfect time with Amazon's Prime Day Big Deal Day sale going on in October. Since we're talking about 4K dash cams, you should know the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam is a great choice. It's on sale right now as part of Prime Day deals. While this sale is on, you can get the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam for $92 off, bringing its usual $201 price down to $108 -- be sure to clip the $10 off coupon. Hurry, though. This deal won't last forever.

Why you should buy a REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam
It won't take long before you realize picking out the right dashcam is similar to picking out which home security camera to get for Prime Day. Everything is presented to you in a flashy way, but the stats always seem to come second. The REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam has a 4K cam up front and a 1080p rear cam, with 170 and 140-degree viewing angles, respectively. It uses a Starvis Sensor to pick up details in nighttime and low-light environments. And the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam uses a 24-hour parking monitor system that records footage 15 seconds at a time when it detects motion throughout the night while recording a time-lapse of your vehicle's surroundings. It stores to a 256Gb drive, with an allowance of approximately 16 hours of total footage.

Read more