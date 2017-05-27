Want to know your Uber passenger rating? Here’s how to check

Since its inception, people have hailed Uber as an innovative replacement for the taxi services of yesteryear. Promising consumers quick service with upfront pricing — and car owners a chance to make easy money on their own schedule — the ride-sharing service has become one of the most recognizable brands of the 21st century. And while some might retort that Uber’s business model relies on skirting labor laws and responsible business practices, and that the sharing economy it has helped propagate is ultimately a negative for workers, it’s doubtful that people will stop using it anytime soon. After all, it’s far too convenient.

While Uber helps users find quality drivers through its five-star rating system, the grading goes both ways. Drivers can also rate riders, helping future drivers avoid any unsavory characters. If you want to find out what your rating is, you can check it easily from within the app. Here’s how.

Looking up your Uber rating

Step 1 — While viewing the map screen, tap the menu button — the three horizontal lines — in the upper-left corner of your display.

Step 2 — Tap the Help button in the resulting pop-up drawer.

Step 3 — Tap Account and Payment Options on the following page.

Step 4 — Tap Changing My Account Settings from the list of options.

Step 5 — Select I’d like to know my rating near the middle of the following page.

Step 6 — Here, you will be given a disclaimer about how ratings work. Once you’ve vetted the information, tap the Submit button to see your rating.

My rating is low! What can I do?

If you are unsatisfied with your rating, don’t let it get you down. There’s still time to repent and atone! Reflect on your boorish behavior — maybe you spilled hamburger on your driver’s seat and didn’t apologize, maybe you drank too much and said some vulgar things about their chosen profession — and follow some basic tips to get your rating up.

First, be punctual. Have you ever summoned an Uber driver and had them show up within minutes? That sort of timeliness is convenient, and so it might irk your driver if you dawdle. You may annoy your driver if you take a few minutes to get ready, for instance, and your rating could suffer a penalty as a result. Being ready to leave before you call an Uber is generally the best way to go.

Don’t eat in the car. As tempting as it may be to scarf down some greasy food after a night of partying, remember that your driver’s car is their personal ride, and nobody likes strangers — or clients, for that matter — spilling food in their car. Refrain from doing so until you step out of the vehicle and into your own home.

Compliment your driver when they do a great job — and not just in real life! The Uber app now sports a “compliments” feature. When you give a driver a five-star rating, you can also compliment them via various stickers, essentially handing them a badge for such deeds as having a cool car, or playing great music. Doing so could foster a good attitude in your driver, leaving them more likely to rate you favorably.

In general, just be polite. As with any business transaction, you’re dealing with another human being, and an exchange of money and services is no reason to abandon common decency.