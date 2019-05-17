Digital Trends
Cars

Car designers can predict your future desires. This is how they do it

Jeff Zurschmeide
By
clay car model
Kiyoshi Ota/Digital Trends

Henry Ford never actually uttered, “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.” But 100 years later, Steve Jobs did in fact famously say, “People don’t know what they want until you show it to them.”

That may be true for visionaries like Ford, Jobs, and many others who bring disruptive products to market. But does that attitude work when auto designers create mass market products to compete for consumer attention? Digital Tends recently visited Buick’s design team at the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. The famous mid-century modern building designed by architect Eero Saarinen has been home to GM’s design and engineering efforts since 1956. We asked several Buick designers how customer input and preference translates into vehicles offered for sale.

Reading between the lines

“We don’t design cars in a vacuum,” insisted Bob Boniface, director of design for Buick exteriors and interiors. “In our clinics we have a quantitative component where customers just rank and assign a number to the car [design]. Then there’s a qualitative portion where we have focus rooms. We ask people what they think.”

Even asking customers what they think of a design has a meta component. It’s about how the designers listen to the response.

how your opinion influences auto designers buick avenir interior
2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir General Motors

“We may say, if you didn’t like this car, tell me why you didn’t like it,” Boniface explained. “We may learn something in their reasoning about why they didn’t like it. Perhaps they didn’t like it because they’re traditionalists and they only like what they have already seen. But, what they’ve said actually is good news, because it tells us where to take that process.”

“If you didn’t like this car, tell me why you didn’t like it.”

The process of focus grouping is more about getting to the customers’ underlying attitudes about cars.

“One thing we don’t do is ask them how they would design the car,” Boniface said. “If we show them a video of a car they may say, ‘I don’t like that, I want the grille moved up.’ So, OK the customer wants to move the grille up. We would never do anything like that. We take everything they say under advisement. It’s not like a compass, we don’t go where they tell us to go. We take their comments into consideration, but it’s just one data point for us.”

Balancing current and future customers

In some ways, Tesla had it easy. With no brand history to respect and no one expecting anything in particular, Elon Musk and his designers truly had a clean sheet of paper. Established brands have an existing client base that expects consistency, but it’s also imperative to bring new customers to the company with fresh ideas.

how your opinion influences auto designers tesla roadster press render
Tesla Roadster Tesla

“We don’t want to have our design language going to a narrower part of the client population,” Boniface cautioned. “Actually it’s quite the opposite. We want to broaden our appeal and if we lose a few traditionals out there, then we hope they’re more than replaced by a younger demographic that can actually move through their life stages with us. That’s the way you move the brand forward.”

The automotive industry is in a period of rapid change, and brands like Buick with a century of history have to adapt while hopefully retaining their identity in the minds of consumers.

“The world of autonomous, electrics, fuel cells, all these things of the future are for younger buyers,” Boniface said. “Those are the people you want to bring to the brand now. But we don’t have a crystal ball at the moment.”

Respecting the past while looking to the future

Virtually every automaker likes to retain the signature design elements that make its brand distinctive and recognizable. The seven slots of a Jeep grille, or the dual kidney grilles of a BMW announce the car’s brand at a distance.

“We’ve got to find ways to appease customers in a way that they don’t expect.”

“We are not throwing away the traditional elements that have made the styling of Buick what it’s always been,” said Rob Cameron, design manager for Buick’s exteriors. “We mean it’s a re-interpretation. It’s introducing something that we feel is new and inspiring. We’re utilizing the principles that have founded our brand since the thirties, forties, and fifties. We point back to that and use it as inspiration. It’s not like a broken record, but it’s using principles that are kind of timeless you might say, to inspire yourself again.”

In the end, even when they’re working within the confines of the existing market and a long-established brand, there’s plenty of opportunity to imagine the future and invent the unexpected game-changer.

“It’s an exploration of the future of automobiles,” Cameron declared. “As the automotive market landscape is always changing, we’ve got to find ways to appease customers in a way that they don’t expect.”

Henry Ford and Steve Jobs would understand that perfectly.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 review
Product Review

The 2019 Ford Mustang GT 350 finally has the grip to (almost) tame its V8

Four years after its debut, the standard GT350 finally gets the suspension and tire package it always needed. While evolutionary rather than revolutionary, Ford’s update takes the Shelby’s track prowess and fun factor to a new level.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Mini Clubman JCW
Cars

Mini’s most powerful models to date will make you want to take the long way home

While the original Mini wasn't born to race, it didn't take long for pilots to uncover its potential. The firm is channeling its performance heritage into performance-oriented variants of the Clubman and the Countryman.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 audi a4 europe 2020
Cars

The 2019 Audi A4 gets a noticeable face-lift, and adds hybrid power

Audi last tweaked the design of the Audi A4 a year ago, making mild changes to the exterior, but there are much larger changes on the way, both inside and out. The latest refresh gives the A4 a sportier, more aggressive appearance.
Posted By Ed Oswald
the recently revealed mclaren gt is a road trip ready supercar grand tourer 2019 1 jpg
Cars

The recently revealed McLaren GT is a road trip-ready supercar

This is the first-ever McLaren built exclusively for the road and not the racetrack.
Posted By The Manual Staff
Tesla fire China
Cars

Tesla’s recent Model S fires prompt the company to update its battery software

Following three Model S incidents where the cars caught fire while parked, Tesla has started pushing out an update for Model S and Model X batteries to improve their safety. The company is still investigating the cause of the fires.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra keeps an eye on the road even if you’re not looking

Hyundai has again updated the Elantra, one of its most popular and most affordable models. For the 2020 model year, the Elantra receives standard driving aids like lane-keeping assist and forward collision warning.
Posted By Ronan Glon
six off road tech features kia telluride feat
Cars

Six advanced tech features that make off-road driving easy

It wasn’t too long ago that driving off-road required serious skills and a lot of equipment. Thanks to technology, any family crossover SUV can hit the trail today and have a good chance of coming back in one piece.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Lamborghini ST-X concept
Cars

Lamborghini’s ST-X will likely spawn a super-Urus with the soul of a race car

Lamborghini is taking the Urus racing in 2020. The racing version will be lighter than the production model it's based on, and we expect it will be a good deal quicker. It is also trickling into a performance version of the Urus.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo Car Accident Advisor
Cars

Volvo’s new app walks you through what to do after an accident

Volvo's Accident Advisor sends information on what to do after an accident directly to a driver's smartphone. Drivers can also use it to notify their insurance companies and find a repair shop.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

Aston Martin will revive James Bond’s DB5 at a price only Goldfinger can afford

Aston Martin will build 25 new versions of the DB5 from the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, complete with gadgets. These "continuation cars" will cost millions of dollars, but won't be road legal.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

Hyundai wants to make sure you’re seeing the outside world, not inhaling it

Hyundai is developing an intelligent air purification system for its cars that continuously monitors the quality of the air inside the cabin, and cleans it when it detects the presence of harmful particulates.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Nissan ProPilot 2.0
Cars

Nissan claims its upgraded ProPilot system enables hands-off highway driving

Nissan is launching a new version of its ProPilot Assist system that's much smarter than the current version. It can handle acceleration, braking, and steering on highways, while using a camera to ensure the driver doesn't fall asleep.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 mercedes benz eqc review 22
Product Review

Mercedes-Benz fires its first salvo in the luxury electrification war

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz's answer to the Tesla threat, bringing performance, tech features, and luxury to the growing electric SUV segment. We headed to Norway, the electric car capital of the world, to get a taste of it.
Posted By Byron Hurd
2020 sierra gets diesel adaptive cruise elevation crew cab
Cars

2020 GMC Sierra sees a bunch of updates, including adaptive cruise

GMC announced updates to its 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck, including much-needed adaptive cruise control, a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel engine option, improved towing cameras, and expanded availability of the 10-speed automatic transmission.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide