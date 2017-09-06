India could be getting a hyperloop soon thanks to new deal with HTT

Why it matters to you Hyperloop technology still hasn't been proven fully viable but countries are lining up to get a system in place as soon as possible.

There may be nothing as universally abhorred as horrendous traffic, so naturally, solutions for avoiding it are popping up throughout the globe. On Wednesday, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced a new deal with the state of Andhra Pradesh in southeast India to build a hyperloop in the second most populous nation in the world. So whether you are attempting to get from Point A to Point B in the U.S., Europe, or Asia, you may soon have a super high-speed option.

“We are extremely delighted to have entered into a [memorandum of understanding] with the government of Andhra Pradesh to bring the HTT Hyperloop to India,” Bibop Gresta, chairman and co-founder of HTT, said in a statement. “In partnering with Andhra Pradesh, HTT will work with local stakeholders to build the regulatory standards necessary for safe and efficient operation.”

HTT is one of the two companies competing to bring Elon Musk’s anti-traffic dream to life (with Hyperloop One being the other). The company is slated to spend six months working with the state’s economic development board, whereupon it will look into various routes to connect the cities of Vijayawada and Amaravati. While the cities are only 27 miles apart, it takes commuters around an hour to travel between the two cities. A hyperloop could reduce that to just six minutes.

“The project will involve little over $200 million of investment and take a year or so to complete it once all the approvals and Right of Way were in place,” Krishna Kishore, CEO of the state’s economic development board, told Economic Times.

India is by no means the only non-U.S. country looking for a tube-based transportation system.HTT is already in talks with South Korea, Slovakia, and Abu Dhabi to build hyperloops in those nations as well. However, seeing as we still have not completely perfected a working prototype of a hyperloop system anywhere in the world, it will still be awhile before any of these countries enjoy this kind of transportation.

All the same, HTT CEO Dirk Ahlborn remains confident in the company’s capacity to deliver a hyperloop sooner rather than later. In June, he told Wired, “We are ready to build. Technology is not an issue.”