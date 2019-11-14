Road noise cancellation has long been a goal for automakers around the globe. Up until now most of the technology has been centered around materials that cannot completely block buzzing infrasound. After six years of research and development between Hyundai and some innovative partners from both industry and academia, they have announced their Road Noise Active Noise Control (RANC) system.

Slated for an upcoming Genesis model, the news release from Hyundai states, “The new system can analyze various types of noise in real-time and produce inverted soundwaves. For example, there are different types of road noises that the new technology can process, such as resonant sounds created between tires and wheels or rumble sounds coming up from the road.”

This new software-driven system can nullify noises that their previous Active Noise Control (ANC) technology could not. The existing ANC was only able to be utilized when noise was constant and the occurrence of the noise predictable, such as engine noise. With the first-ever RANC technology, Hyundai is able to greatly improve in-cabin quietness.

Research showed that road noise takes 0.009 seconds to reach the passenger, whereas the new RANC system only takes 0.002 seconds to analyze the noise and produce an inverted soundwave, generated by the Digital Signal Processor (DSP). RANC studies show it can eliminate road noise by 3 decibels, which reduces it to half of the current levels. Thanks to this achievement, Hyundai can potentially decrease the amount of unsprung weight in a vehicle, utilizing fewer sound-insulating parts and dampers as compared with those currently in use.

Looking to the future, the statement declares, “In-cabin quietness becomes more important as internal combustion vehicles are phased out. Vehicle interior noise primarily comes from three sources: Vehicle powertrain noise, road noise, and wind noise. There is almost no powertrain noise from electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, so quelling road and wind noise becomes even more imperative. Utilizing RANC can significantly reduce road noise and create a serene cabin for future electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.”

It seems as though the future is here, the future is now, and the future is quiet.

