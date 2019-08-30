Cars

Hyundai’s Genesis brand will enter the luxury SUV game next year

By
Genesis GV80 concept

Hyundai launched its Genesis luxury brand with a lineup of well-executed sedans, but buyer tastes have since shifted to SUVs. So it was only a matter of time before Genesis added some of those vehicles to its lineup. That will happen sooner rather than later, according to Motor Trend. The magazine reports that Genesis will launch its first SUV in 2020.

The first SUV will borrow styling cues from the Genesis GV80 concept. It was widely assumed that the GV80 would preview a future production model when it debuted at the 2017 New York Auto Show, so this doesn’t comes as much of a surprise. The production model could appear at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November, reports Motor Trend, ahead of its arrival in showrooms in 2020. The SUV, which will likely retain the GV80 name, will compete with the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The GV80 concept had a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain, but that likely won’t transition to production. While Genesis parent Hyundai currently sells the Nexo fuel-cell SUV, the production GV80 will launch with a range of conventional gasoline powertrains, according to Motor Trend. Hyundai’s familiar 3.8-liter V6 and 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 are likely contenders, the magazine reports.

The second Genesis SUV will reportedly be a smaller model named GV70. It will launch in 2021, Motor Trend reports, but no other details have surfaced. As a smaller counterpart to the GV80, the GV70 will take on the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Genesis is also working to get two radical concept cars into production. The all-electric Essentia coupe could enter production, Genesis brand boss Manfred Fitzgerald said in an interview with Motor Trend. Fitzgerald said “it’s just a matter of getting the powertrain equation right.” The Mint city car concept could also make it to production, Fitzgerald said. Instead of the typical small hatchback the Mint features a sleek design with vertically opening doors. It looked great on the 2019 New York Auto Show floor, but seemed like it would be difficult to adapt to the real world.

Finally, Genesis is giving its flagship G90 sedan an update. The new version, which features revised styling and an updated infotainment system based around a 12.3-inch touchscreen, has already been unveiled in South Korea. It will arrive in the United States this fall, according to Motor Trend.

Editors' Recommendations

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 coupe is an SUV that wishes it was a sports car

2021 mercedes amg gle53 coupe 2019 frankfurt motor show

Sprint turns on 5G in New York, Washington D.C., Phoenix, and Los Angeles

sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store

The first fully electric Lexus production car may not go after Tesla

lexus electric car rumors and reports lf sa concept

The best cars for 2019

best cars 2018 mercedes amg s 63 4matic review 13367 768x768

Sharp and tech-savvy, the Volkswagen Golf will get a digital reboot in 2020

new 2020 volkswagen golf gets big tech powertrain upgrades final testing phase of the has started

Toyota partners with Chinese autonomous-driving startup Pony.ai

toyota and ponyai team up to test self driving cars pony ai autonomous lexus rx car

Pagani confirms that an all-electric hypercar is in the works

Vantablack BMW X6 show car looks perfect for a Bond villain