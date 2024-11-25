Is a Jeep Cherokee replacement slated for 2025?

Jeep is remaining somewhat mysterious about the name of a new hybrid SUV slated to be part of the brand’s lineup in 2025.

Speaking at the Los Angeles Auto Show recently, Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa would only say that a new compact SUV with a hybrid powertrain was indeed on the way, according to Automotive News.

Filosa had already confirmed last spring that a new “mainstream” large SUV would soon be launched by Jeep, adding that we “could probably guess what it will be called.” His comments had sparked speculation that the Cherokee brand name would be back.

While the brand name has existed since 1974, the Cherokee Nation in the U.S. had officially asked Jeep to stop using its name in 2021.

Early last year, Jeep quietly discontinued the model, which was one of its most iconic SUVs of the past 50 years.

The reason? Besides slumping sales, Jeep at the time cited the confluence of market dynamics, consumer preferences, and strategic brand realignment.

The Cherokee was viewed as a classic four-door SUV, known both for its reliability and its ability to suit both off-road and urban environments.

But with time, “consumer preferences have significantly shifted towards larger SUVs equipped with the latest technology and enhanced safety features,” Jeep said at the time. “This trend is accompanied by an increasing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles, steering the market towards hybrid and electric models.”

While no one knows for sure what the new SUV hybrid will be called, Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, is certainly doing everything it can to steer all its brands in the hybrid and electric direction.

Stellantis recently launched a new platform called STLA Frame that’s made for full-size trucks and SUVs. The platform is designed to deliver a driving range of up to 690 miles for extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) and 500 miles for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).