Stellantis, the giant automotive group, is betting big on extending the range of both its hybrid and fully electric vehicles (EVs).

Last month, the company, which owns the Jeep, Dodge, and Ram brands in the U.S., invested nearly $30 million into an advanced wind tunnel at its research center in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The goal is to study airflow around a vehicle’s wheels and tires to further optimize its EVs and boost their range.

And now Stellantis is launching a new platform, called STLA Frame, that’s made for full-size trucks and SUVs. The platform is designed to deliver driving range of up to 690 miles for extended range electric vehicles (EREVs) and 500 miles for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

“With full EV and extended-range EV tech coming soon, we’re bringing ‘no compromise’ solutions to buyers who may be hesitant on trying their first electric vehicle,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. “We’re proud of this engineering marvel and look forward to seeing it come to life in our upcoming product blitz on Jeep and Ram.”

Stellantis’ new Ram 1500 Ramcharger, expected to go on sale in early 2025, already uses the new platform.

A number of manufacturers are increasingly betting on extended range EVs.

The likes of Scout Motors, Hyundai, and Ford have all announced plans to launch their own versions in the near future.

EREVs are powered by an electric motor. They also have a smaller combustion engine used for charging the traction battery.

Vehicles coming out on Stellantis’ new platform are also engineered to haul or tow heavy loads of up to 14,000 pounds over extended distance without sacrificing range, the company says. They can also withstand water fording of up to 24 inches, making them ready for challenging environments.

As for the battery EVs, they will have an 800-volt architecture, allowing drivers to add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes, Stellantis says.