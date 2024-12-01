Ram says its new midsize truck will ‘surprise’

While appetite for smaller pickups has been growing in recent years, Ram has been cultivating the art of suspense about delivering the goods to the U.S. market.

The Stellantis-owned brand has let it be known that a smaller pickup than the full-size Ram 1500 is in the works. But the brand seems keen to keep the suspense alive by limiting the amount of clues it provides.

Speaking to Motor Trend, Ram CEO Chris Feuell would only confirm that the truck “will be brought to market”, that a platform to build it has been chosen, and that we will be “surprised by the choice”.

Feuell went on to say that the truck will offer “performance and affordability”, and that the vehicle would not cater to a niche market. The Ram CEO provided perhaps the biggest clue by saying the truck will be offered with a choice of powertrains: Ram’s STLA platforms are made for flexible production to deliver internal combustion engine, hybrid, or fully electric vehicles.

It’s also very possible that, instead of a well-conceived marketing technique, Ram has simply been unable to provide clearer information.

Parent company Stellantis has been locked in negotiations with the United Auto Workers Union since January 2023 about re-opening its Belvidere assembly plant in Illinois. The plant, where the midsize truck would likely be assembled, is expected to become functional again only by 2027.

As for the truck’s name, Feuell confirmed media speculation that the Dakota nameplate was being considered but that a final decision had not been made. Former parent company Chrysler had discontinued the Dodge Dakota compact pickup in 2011.

Putting all the clues together, it’s not too far of a stretch to imagine the midsize pickup would offer hybrid and fully-electric options. Should the new truck turn out to be an EV, it’s not going to be such an earth-shattering announcement: The RAM 1500 REV, which is set to become Ram’s first-ever electric truck, has already stolen the thunder in that realm. Ram might as well continue to hold us in suspense.

Meanwhile, Digital Trends says the larger electric Ram 1500 REV, whose launch was delayed to early 2025, is set to “be one of the most desirable electric trucks out there, thanks not only to the Ram name but also to its high-end specifications.”