Digital Trends
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover finally gives cars support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

AJ Dellinger
By

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are a technical achievement in their own right, but the company has been asleep at the wheel in one very important way: Supporting smartphone screen mirroring technology. Finally, the carmaker has come around and decided to include support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its 2019 line of vehicles.

The ability to mirror your smartphone on your vehicle’s in-car dash will be available to you if you pay for the optional Smartphone Pack in the 2019 lineup of Jaguar Land Rover cars. The add-on will run you about $300, according to CNET. It will be available in all vehicles with an InControl Touch Pro or Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which includes navigation tools, InControl apps, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Support for CarPlay and Android Auto features also comes standard in the 2019 I-Pace, the first all-electric car produced by Jaguar.

If you’re not ready to upgrade your car yet to buy into the 2019 models, there is some backward compatibility with Jaguar Land Rover vehicles produced in previous years — though it’s on the tricky side. Older cars with the previously mentioned InControl Touch Pro or Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems are technically eligible, but the vehicle must also have the right type of USB ports to work. To make sure you meet all of the requirements to run Android Auto and CarPlay in your car, Jaguar Land Rover recommends swinging by your local dealership and having them figure it out.

Actually getting support for these services in the older cars also requires going to the dealership. The cost of the upgrade is at their discretion, so be prepared to potentially pay a fee in order to get access to CarPlay and Android Auto in your previous model Jaguar or Land Rover.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have made their way into a number of newer vehicles and are increasingly becoming a standard feature. The features are important tools for making sure drivers don’t get distracted by fiddling with their phones and can keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road without feeling too far from their device of choice.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
2019 Fiat 500 Abarth
Product Review

Fiat’s revised 500 Abarth is an Italian thrill ride anyone can afford

We head to Streets of Willow with Fiat’s performance-tuned 500 to see what this diminutive hot hatch can do.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Drive.ai Texas image
Cars

Drive.ai's free on-demand self-driving car service is now available in Frisco

After deploying its self-driving shuttles in Frisco, California-based start-up Drive.ai is launching a second pilot program in Arlington. Riding in a shuttle -- which operates in a geo-fenced area -- is free.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Ronan Glon
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Cars

Ford’s self-driving cars hit the streets of the nation’s capital

Ford is deploying self-driving cars in Washington, D.C. to demonstrate their capabilities to lawmakers and ordinary citizens alike. The automaker plans to launch a production autonomous car in 2021.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
worlds first drone equipped motorcycle has a space for the spark ural air
Emerging Tech

World’s first drone-equipped motorcycle features a special space for the Spark

If your sidecar is missing a drone or your drone a sidecar, then check out how the two machines have been brought together in this unique design from Ural Motorcycles. Only 40 have been made, though that may turn out to be enough.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
electric vehicle wireless charging 120kw ev
Cars

Wirelessly charging an EV in 15 minutes sounds crazy, but it’s getting closer

Researchers at the Department of Energy want you to be able to wirelessly charge your electric vehicle in just 15 minutes. And they've recently passed a major milestone on the journey to that goal.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
abarth shows one of a kind fiat 500 with scorpion skin paint glow v3 1l srgb 1800x1013px
Cars

This glow-in-the-dark, scorpion-skinned Fiat 500 Abarth helps fight cancer

Fiat's Abarth division has teamed up with a Dutch artist to create a one-of-a-kind 500 painted with pieces of scorpion skin. Rest assured that no scorpions were harmed to create this hot hatch; a scorpion molts 16 times in its life.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen Vizzion Concept live
Cars

How VW plans to leave its dirty diesel past behind with its own EV charging network

We sat down with VW of America’s CEO, Hinrich J. Woebcken, who explains how the company plans to support its new line of electric vehicles with a factory-backed charging network in collaboration with start-up Electrify America.
Posted By Chris Chin
transdev autonomous school buses shut down by nhtsa
Cars

Transdev ordered to stop using self-driving shuttles as school buses

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has intervened and shut down operations of Transdev's autonomous school bus project in Florida, calling the project "unlawful."
Posted By AJ Dellinger
two planes land on ca freeway in separate incidents abc7 plane crash la 2
Cars

Two small planes separately landed on highways in Southern California

The California Highway Patrol has responded to two separate incidents involving planes landing on highways in just a matter of days. Engine problems were to blame in both incidents, and the pilots escaped without causing or sustaining…
Posted By Ronan Glon
audi r8 gets more powerful v10 sharper design for 2019 coup
Cars

Quicker, sharper, and meaner: Audi rejuvenates the R8 for 2019

Audi has updated the coupe and convertible variants of its range-topping R8 sports car for the 2019 model year. Quicker and sharper-looking than before, the updated R8 will go on sale in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
Cars

Chevrolet mulling over a hybrid Camaro with 1960s performance, 21st-century tech

Chevrolet has started polling Camaro owners to get their feedback on two gasoline-electric hybrid variants of the muscle car. One would use the turbo four, while the second would rely on the V8.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo XC90 adaptive cruise control
Cars

Advanced driver assistance tech can more than double your repair costs

Advanced driver assistance systems in new cars can multiply collision repair costs, AAA reports. Replacing cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and other collision detection equipment from minor accidents can be surprisingly expensive.
Posted By Bruce Brown
zero motorcycle 2019 electric bike more power longer range
Cars

Zero Motorcycle’s latest electric bikes boast more power, longer range

Zero Motorcycles has a new line of electric bikes for 2019 that boast a significant improvement in horsepower, new top speeds and extended range. The new specs make them comparable with some engine competition bikes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Nürburgring taxi
Cars

Hitch a ride around a racetrack in Jaguar’s 592-hp XE SV Project 8

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is a monster sedan that only 300 people will have the chance to own. But there's another way to experience this 200-mph brute. Jaguar is offering rides in the Project 8 around Germany's Nürburgring.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein