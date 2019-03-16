Digital Trends
Cars

Unrestrained by heritage, Polestar sets its sights on becoming a digital brand

Ronan Glon
By
jonathan goodman polestar digital future
Volvo

Sweden-based Volvo skipped the 2019 Geneva Auto Show, but sister company Polestar attended the event to quietly show off its second and most significant model. Aimed directly at the Tesla Model 3, the Polestar 2 is a sedan-SUV mashup that will blaze the path that all of the young brand’s future models will follow when it comes to connectivity, powertrain technology, and design. And while Polestar works closely with Volvo, its executives want to give it its own identity by turning it into a digital brand.

Digital Trends sat down with Jonathan Goodman, Polestar’s chief operating officer, to gain insight into what led to the creation of the Polestar brand, and what its values are.

Digital Trends: Why separate Polestar from Volvo?

Jonathan Goodman: I think the areas Polestar is focused on as a performance-electric brand are areas in which Volvo has never been. Having two brands enables us to have a car like the Polestar 1 with 600 horsepower, and a car like the Polestar 2 at 408 horsepower, and to set them up as definite driver’s cars. We’re not chasing the fastest top speed or anything, but the chassis tuning and everything else we’re working on takes us into a different territory. Volvo is appreciated for design, comfort, and safety.

jonathan goodman polestar digital future 2 press
Polestar 2 Polestar

Those territories are complimentary but very different, so that lends itself very much to a standalone brand. And, we have no legacy business to worry about. The other OEMs are going to have to deal with that for a period of time as they go on an electrification offensive. They’re going to ask, “what do we do about our gasoline-powered models, and how to we sell them concurrently with electric models?” At Polestar, we’re going to have an electric-only approach.

How important is in-car tech when you’re making electric cars?

For too long, the car has been kind of the weak point in everyone’s connected life. We’re a digital brand. We want people, if they choose, to do almost everything digitally. We need to make sure the connectivity of our cars is absolutely up to speed with the requirements. The car will recognize your phone, so you’ll be able to walk in and drive off without even pressing the start button. That changes the experience. We’re not going to become less dependent [on our smartphones], and the car has to be a part of that infrastructure.

Why did Polestar choose to work with Google for its infotainment system?

“We’re not going to become less dependent [on our smartphones], and the car has to be a part of that.”

I think the days when we do our own navigation systems, and our own voice control systems, they’re gone. There are companies that do it much better than every car manufacturer. By decoupling the hardware and the software, you can meet up with some of the best players. For us, Google was a good fit. I think Google Maps is great, Google Speech is far better than anything we’ve created. It gives customers a better connected experience, and, above all, something which is constantly updated and constantly up-to-date. I think it will change the game as far as in-car connectivity is concerned.

Will Polestar offer autonomous technology?

Volvo will always be in the lead when it comes to self-driving cars. The Android-powered infotainment system you’ll find in Volvo models at a later date. We’re the spearhead brand for that. For autonomous technology, Volvo will be the spearhead brand because it’s so linked to safety. However, we’re using the Volvo platform, and with the Volvo platform comes the Volvo technology, and with it comes autonomous driving capability. When it comes into the Volvo platforms, it will be available for Polestar models built on those platforms.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Mustang-like and electrified. What did Ford just show a preview of?
Up Next

Why premium is the most overused, and least understood, word in tech
road rave chargeway ev charging stations beacon feat
Cars

Road Rave: Taking the guesswork out of public EV charging stations

Public EV charging stations are in their wild west phase: there are many different companies, variable charging speeds, and different formats. Chargeway wants to make it all easy, and put every charging station on a free app. It just might…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
boeing 737 max ban gettyimages 1135360132
Emerging Tech

U.S. hops on Boeing ban bandwagon, grounds 737 Max planes until further notice

The U.S. government, led by an executive order from President Donald Trump, has issued instructions that Boeing must ground all 737 Max aircraft operating inside the United States.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
aaa survey us drivers fear self driving car afraid to ride in cars
Cars

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans are reportedly afraid of self-driving cars, study says

The latest AAA consumer survey finds most Americans fear self-driving cars. Few people would trust autonomous vehicles to transport people they care about. However, 53 percent of consumers think most cars will be fully autonomous by 2029.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Ford Edge ST
Cars

Ford to expand autonomous-car research in race to launch robo-taxi service

Ford is in a race with Waymo and GM Cruise to launch large-scale taxi and delivery services using autonomous vehicles. Already testing its technology in four U.S. cities, the automaker looks set to expand its program to a fifth.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Chevrolet Corvette wheel
Cars

The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette is so powerful it mangles its own body

Chevrolet has major changes in store for the eighth-generation Corvette. The coupe will arrive in 2019 with a mid-mounted engine. We won't see it at the Detroit auto show, but spy shots and rumors give us a good idea of what to expect.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Aston Martin Rapide E prototype
Cars

James Bond may ditch his V12 Aston Martin for electric power, report says

James Bond may take the wheel of an electric car in the next 007 movie, reports British newspaper The Sun. The car in question would be the Aston Martin Rapide E, the British automaker's first all-electric model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 nissan rogue review feat
Product Review

The Nissan Rogue is smart, handsome, and practical. What’s not to love?

Year after year, Nissan’s Rogue compact crossover is a consistent best-seller, outpacing Honda’s CR-V, and even Toyota’s mighty RAV4. We looked for the reasons why people love the 2019 Nissan Rogue, and found them.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Karma Revero teaser
Cars

Karma Automotive continues clawing back from the brink with three new cars

Karma Automotive will bring three new cars to the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, including a long overdue redesigned version of its Revero plug-in hybrid and an all-electric concept car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nuros awesome robot delivery pods are tootling into texas a025 c013 0612s1
Cars

Nuro’s awesome robot delivery pods are tootling into Texas

Robo-delivery startup Nuro is taking its cool-looking autonomous delivery pods to Texas. The pods will deliver Kroger groceries to customers' doors in Houston following a successful pilot program in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model Y rear
Cars

Sibling rivalry: The Tesla Model Y takes on the Tesla Model 3

Tesla expanded its lineup with a fourth car named Model Y. It's an electric crossover positioned as a more spacious alternative to the Model 3. The two cars share about 75 percent of their components, but they're aimed at different buyers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model Y official
Cars

Can electric cars be S3XY? Tesla says yes with the new Model Y crossover

Tesla introduced a crossover named Model Y at its design studio in Los Angeles. It's a more spacious alternative to the Model 3 it shares 75 percent of its parts with, and is a smaller sibling to the Model X.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo live
Cars

Adventurous and electric, Porsche’s second station wagon will arrive in 2020

The Mission E Cross Turismo concept Porsche unveiled during the 2018 Geneva Auto Show will morph into a production model tentatively named Taycan Cross Turismo. This 600-horsepower electric station wagon will arrive in showrooms by 2021.
Posted By Ronan Glon
self-driving cars crash
Cars

Automakers are spending billions on self-driving technology people are afraid of

Automakers are spending billions of dollars on developing the technology that will power self-driving cars, but research shows consumers have no interest in giving up control. Will they ever recoup their investment?
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford Mustang mystery teaser
Cars

Mustang-like and electrified. What did Ford just show a preview of?

Ford posted an enigmatic picture of a blue Mustang emblem on a black background right as Tesla prepared to introduce the Model Y. Is the Blue Oval teasing a hybrid Mustang, or is it previewing a Mustang-inspired, battery-powered crossover?
Posted By Ronan Glon