Is this Lamborghini Huracan the fastest camera car in the world?

California-based Incline Dynamic Outlet made a 610-horsepower, V10-powered camera by bolting it to the front end of a Lamborghini Huracán. The company boldly claims it has created the world’s fastest camera car.

Stock and fitted with all of its body panels, the Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 performs the benchmark zero-to-60-mph sprint in 3.2 seconds, a time that’s even faster than it sounds when you’re the one pushing the pedal into the floorboard. Hold it down long enough and the Huracán will effortlessly cross the 200-mph mark. We don’t know what effect bolting a camera to the front end of the car has on performance, but it certainly won’t work in its favor.

On the face of it, turning a Lamborghini into a camera car required surprisingly few modifications. The builders removed the front hood, lined the trunk with what looks like sheet metal, and attached a custom-made, power-operated arm to it. The Huracán is a mid-engined car so the engine presumably offsets the weight of the crane and the camera gear. It looks like reversing the modifications would be as simple as removing the crane from the front end and reinstalling the missing body panel, but there may be more to the conversion than meets the eye.

Gyro Stabilized Systems made the gimbal, according to The Drive. The camera attached to the end of it is a Red Epic 8K. Wires running from the camera to the inside of the car via the a-pillar provide power. The entire project required months of work. It should be worth it; we haven’t seen footage from it yet but we’d be surprised if it comes out anything short of stunning.

Film companies often bolt their hardware to high-performance machines. They’re usually SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne Turbo or the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63. We wouldn’t call either of those slow by any means, but they’re in a different league than the mighty Huracán. While Incline Dynamic Outlet’s claim of creating the fastest camera car currently in operation might be a valid one, the concept of a camera-enabled supercar isn’t new.

The crew responsible for filming the 2014 movie Need for Speed took a similar path. Four years ago, behind-the-scenes photos revealed capturing footage of the high-performance machines featured in the movie (including Bugatti’s famed Veyron and the Saleen S7) required installing camera equipment on a Ferrari 458 and a Shelby-tuned Ford Mustang, cars that boast and 562 and 625 hp, respectively.