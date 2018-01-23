Range Rover SV Coupe brings Land Rover’s flagship SUV full circle

The Land Rover Range Rover has come a long way over the years, spawning a whole family of Range Rover-badged models, and reaching absurd levels of luxury. But the latest variant of Land Rover’s flagship takes this SUV back to its roots.

The Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe won’t be fully revealed until the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, but it should be worth the wait. This limited-edition model (only 999 will be made) is the first production two-door Range Rover in decades. Built to celebrate Land Rover’s 70th anniversary, the SV Coupe will be built by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, which also builds performance models like the Range Rover Sport SVR and Discovery SVX.

The Range Rover launched as a two-door model in 1970. In fact, Land Rover didn’t add a four-door model until 1981. That more practical body style eventually supplanted the two-door version. Land Rover last teased a two-door Range Rover with the 2004 Range Stormer concept, which showed the potential of that idea. It may be harder to reach the back seats, but two-door SUVs are still undeniably cool.

While the original 1970 Range Rover was rather spartan, a teaser photo of the interior (Land Rover isn’t ready to show the exterior yet) indicates that won’t be the case with the SV Coupe. With diamond-quilted leather and copious wood, it’s a luxurious place to be. Note the relative lack of space between the front and rear seats — a hint at what is likely a shorter wheelbase than the standard, four-door Range Rover.

Ironically, the launch of the Range Rover SV Coupe comes shortly after Land Rover discontinued the two-door coupe version of the Range Rover Evoque crossover (you can still get four-door and convertible models). But while the Evoque is a mass-market model, the SV Coupe is a limited-edition model aimed at collectors. Those buyers probably won’t question the limited practicality of a two-door model.

Full details on the Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe will be revealed March 6, during press days for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Meanwhile, the standard Range Rover will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain option as part Jaguar Land Rover’s push to electrify its entire vehicle lineup by the end of the decade.