Digital Trends
Cars

Lexus bets on value as it launches phone plan-like car subscription service

Ronan Glon
By
2019 Lexus UX
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

Lexus will follow the path blazed by rival Volvo when it starts a subscription service that lets motorists lease a UX crossover for a two-year period. Called Lexus Complete Lease, the program will launch in four markets across America during the first quarter of 2019, a few short weeks after the US goes on sale.

Motorists in Chicago, Miami, Boston, and Los Angeles will be able to sign up for Lexus Complete Lease. The firm told Digital Trends it’s starting with just four markets to learn what customers like about the program and what they want to see added or removed. The program will likely expand to other markets – and, ultimately, nationwide – after Lexus gathers valuable feedback from the first batch of subscribers.

Every UX regardless of powertrain, color, or configuration is eligible for Complete Lease.

“We talked about starting it nationwide but we wanted to get a sense of how this would play out. Our plan is to test it [in urban areas], and if we’re successful we will look at rolling it out nationally,” Cynthia Tenhouse, Lexus’ general manager of product and consumer marketing, explained.

Lexus designed Complete Lease to give buyers a hassle-free, all-in-one alternative to buying or leasing. It bundles the cost of leasing the car, maintenance (including wear-and-tear items like tires), a number of telematics options (such as a SiriusXM subscription), and, significantly, insurance. The only thing left for motorists to pay for is gasoline. Lexus isn’t ready to reveal the name of its insurance partner. It hasn’t released pricing information, either.

“We’re finalizing the starting price. The focus is on a value message,” Tenhouse told Digital Trends during the launch of the 2019 UX in Stockholm, Sweden.

The fine-print, you ask? Subscribers are locked into the model they choose for the duration of the two-year lease. They will not be able to swap cars regardless of whether they want to step into a different UX or a different Lexus model altogether. The firm hasn’t decided what happens if buyers opt out of the program before the end of the two-year period, or how many miles they’ll be able to cover during that time.

2019 Lexus UX
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

A lot can happen in two years; you can unexpectedly have twins and need a bigger car, or land a sweet new job with a 100-mile commute that puts you over the annual mileage limit. Perhaps the biggest bullet point in the fine-print section, at least at this point, is that a lot hasn’t been decided yet.

The point of the program isn’t to bypass the dealer. Lexus gives motorists the convenient option of configuring their UX online, from the comfort of their own living room or at the nearest brewery, but they still need to place an order at the nearest participating dealer. The firm stresses every UX regardless of powertrain, color, or configuration is eligible for Complete Lease. The price of the package will simply be added to the cost of the car, whether it’s a base model with front-wheel drive or a hybrid with all the bells and whistles.

Tenhouse told Digital Trends Lexus is also considering launching a second, more Netflix-like on-demand program better aligned with the one offered by BMW, among other brands.

“We are studying other subscription, ride-sharing, and car-sharing options as well. This is our first entry.”

Instead of locking motorists into a car for a pre-determined time period, the second program would let users pay a monthly fee to access a wide variety of Lexus vehicles. The type of car available would likely depend on how much users pay. BMW divided its car-sharing program into three tiers, for example.

One thing is certain: Lexus’ first step in the world of car-sharing won’t be its last.

“We are studying other subscription, ride-sharing, and car-sharing options as well. This is our first entry,” Tenhouse hinted. She stopped short of revealing what else Lexus is looking at. And, while only UX customers will be eligible to sign up for Lexus Complete Lease when the program launches, there’s a strong chance it will become available on other models in the coming months or years.

“We will expand it,” affirmed Tenhouse. When and in which direction will largely depend on how buyers respond to the idea of selecting a car like they choose a smartphone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Lexus LY 650 yacht
Cars

Hit the high seas in style with Lexus’ upcoming LY 650 luxury yacht

Lexus is expanding its repertoire beyond luxury cars, to luxury boats. The Lexus LY 650 is a 65-foot luxury yacht scheduled to make its public debut in 2019 as an ocean-going counterpart to the automaker's luxury cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bmw vision inext concept teasers screenshot 9 6 2018 teaser youtube video
Cars

BMW teases its Vision iNEXT Concept ahead of global debut next week

We’re just a few days away from attending the reveal event for BMW’s all-new Vision iNEXT Concept, a car rumored to be another precursor to a future all-electric model. To build up anticipation, the company released a few teasers.
Posted By Chris Chin
best bike racks Allen hitch-mounted bike rack
Cars

Stop leaving grease stains on your seats with the best bike racks on the market

Shoving a bike in the back of a car is a great way to leave grease and mud stains on otherwise nice upholstery. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best bike racks on the market, so you never have to get your car detailed again.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
BMW X3 M and X4 M prototypes
Cars

BMW M strays further from its heritage with X3 M and X4 M crossovers

Camouflaged prototypes of the BMW X3 M and X4 M appeared at a race at Germany's Nürburgring, with a full public reveal to follow at a later date. BMW M has built some great cars, but will these crossovers dilute the brand?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride at New York Fashion Week
Cars

2020 Kia Telluride SUV breaks cover at New York Fashion Week

The 2020 Kia Telluride is a burly eight-passenger SUV built for a segment dominated by U.S. brands. Four months ahead of its official debut in Detroit, Kia offered a sneak peek at New York Fashion Week.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Infotainment Systems
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover offers modern infotainment systems for classic cars

Jaguar Land Rover is offering new infotainment systems that can be retrofitted to vintage cars. DIN-sized head units add Bluetooth, navigation, improved sound quality, and a 3.5-inch touchscreen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best CarPlay apps Apple CarPlay
Mobile

Is your daily commute a drag? The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone may fix that

Your morning commute doesn't have to be a drag. Here, we've compiled a list of the best CarPlay apps for the iPhone, including apps for playing music, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, and checking the news.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept
Cars

Autonomous Mercedes concept shape-shifts from cargo van to rideshare vehicle

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept can switch bodies to become either a cargo van or a 12-passenger vehicle for ridesharing services. The concept vehicle is fully autonomous and uses an all-electric powertrain.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche tractor
Cars

Watch lesser-known Porsches plow around the track in Laguna Seca tractor race

The first race open only to Porsche-branded tractors will take place in September 2018 on the Laguna Seca raceway in California. Participants will need to sprint across the track before speeding off in their diesel-powered tractors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision concept
Cars

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory

Aston Martin will build electric cars alongside internal-combustion models at a new factory situated on a former air force base in Wales. Production of Aston's first electric car begins in 2019.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Novitec Tesla Model S
Cars

Researchers hack and steal a Model S; Tesla says vulnerability now fixed

Security researchers in Belgium discovered an encryption flaw that let them hack into and steal a Tesla Model S without setting off the alarm. The problem involves the key fob and affects cars built before June 2018.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Cars

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is ready for another Jurassic Park adventure

Mercedes-Benz has released the all-new 2020 GLE. The SUV traces its roots to the original ML that starred in the 1997 Jurassic Park film The Lost World. It boasts sharp looks, available third row seating, and a mild hybrid powertrain.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Uber vs. Lyft
Cars

Don’t be duped by fake rideshare drivers, safety campaign urges

"Make sure you get in the right car!" That's message to rideshare passengers from a new safety campaign urging people to check the details of the car and driver to ensure they're genuine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg