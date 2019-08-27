Volvo expanded its pioneering Care by Volvo subscription service. The expansion aims to give motorists more choices when they select a car to subscribe to, while addressing concerns raised by dealers who worry about losing customers.

Nearly every member of the Volvo range is now available through Care by Volvo. The XC40 and the S60 are joined by the XC60, the V60 Cross Country (pictured), and the XC90. The S90 isn’t available; if you want one, you’ll need to lease or buy.

The cheapest XC40 costs $700 a month to subscribe to, a sum that represents a $100 increase compared to before the changes came into effect. Buyers willing to spend $750 can choose a nicer, more powerful version of the XC40, the S60 R-Design, the XC60 Momentum, and the V60 Cross Country Adventure. $800 a month gets motorists into an XC90 Momentum, which is Volvo’s roomiest SUV.

The aforementioned prices include the cost of the car, an insurance plan through Liberty Mutual, a concierge service, roadside assistance, and maintenance. Customers still sign a two-year contract, but some of the tweaks made to the program expedite the process of getting approved and insured.

Motorists can subscribe to a Volvo by visiting the Care by Volvo site, either on their computer or on their smartphone, but they can also sign up at their nearest dealer. Previously, the cars came from a separate inventory owned directly by the Swedish brand, not from dealer lots. Automotive News reported dealers are now able to enroll cars sitting on their lots into the program.

While Care by Volvo has been well received by motorists in the United States since it launched in 2017, a handful of Volvo dealerships in California defiantly argued the program violates the Golden State’s franchise and consumer protection laws, and asked the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to investigate the program. The California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) which speaks for 1,200 dealers in California claimed Care by Volvo represents an attempt to bypass dealers and sell cars directly to consumers. Some of the aforementioned changes were made to keep dealers happy, but the investigation is ongoing.

