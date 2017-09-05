The GLC F-Cell proves Mercedes hasn’t forgotten about fuel cells

Why it matters to you The GLC F-Cell is the first production fuel-cell vehicle from a luxury brand.

Mercedes-Benz may be planning to launch a fleet of electric cars under its new EQ sub-brand, but the German automaker also has plans for a hydrogen fuel-cell model.

The prototype Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell was unveiled last year, and the production version will make its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show alongside a host of other new and updated Mercedes models.

So far, all Mercedes is willing to show are some camouflaged prototypes running around in different weather conditions, and being exercised on laboratory testing rigs. This is the kind of testing regimen every new car undergoes but, perhaps to assuage public concerns over this new technology, Mercedes is emphasizing just how much it abused the GLC F-Cell. That included putting the SUV in simulators that could replicate hurricane-force winds, tropical downpours, and temperatures of -40 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The GLC F-Cell is exactly what the name suggests: a fuel-cell version of Mercedes’ GLC-Class small SUV. The prototype unveiled last year actually featured both a fuel-cell stack and a lithium-ion battery pack that could be recharged by plugging in. That’s a unique arrangement that could add flexibility for owners, so it will be interesting to see if it carries over to the production model.

Mercedes claimed a 500-kilometer (310-mile range) for the prototype, with the 9-kilowatt-hour battery pack adding about 30 miles of range. The rear-wheel drive prototype’s fuel-cell stack was housed under the hood, while hydrogen storage tanks were placed down the centerline and at the rear of the vehicle.

Mercedes claims its test vehicles have covered nearly 18 million kilometers (around 11 million miles), but selling the GLC F-Cell may be the hard part. Lack of hydrogen fueling infrastructure has dampened interest in fuel-cell vehicles. Mercedes will also be offering a fuel-cell vehicle based on an internal-combustion model at a time when other automakers are moving to dedicated models that are more distinct from their gasoline and diesel counterparts.

Like the fuel-cell cars from Hyundai, Toyota, and Honda, the GLC F-Cell will probably be sold in limited numbers, and only where sufficient fueling infrastructure exists. If Mercedes imports it to the United States, that means the F-Cell may only be available in California.