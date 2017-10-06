Mercedes-Benz will dust off an old concept car for ‘Justice League’

Why it matters to you Mercedes found a car cool enough for Batman.

Presumably taking full advantage of Bruce Wayne’s swollen bank account, the superheroes of the Justice League will drive a fleet of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars in the movie of the same name. Mercedes will unleash a barrage of television, print, online, promotions, and social media ads ahead of the movie’s November 17 premiere.

A Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4×4² and E-Class Cabriolet convertible will both appear onscreen. The E-Class will be driven by Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman. The invisible jet Wonder Woman previously used as transportation in the comic books has apparently been scrapped.

When he is not prowling the streets of Gotham as Batman, Bruce Wayne will drive his own Mercedes. But this is no ordinary production car: It’s the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept the automaker unveiled in 2013. The low-slung concept car is admittedly a pretty good stand-in for the Batmobile.

While it was created purely for the virtual world of Gran Turismo 6, Mercedes gave the Vision Gran Turismo all of the details of a real-life car. It’s powered by the same 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 used in certain Mercedes-AMG performance models, mustering 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The car was designed to weigh just 3,053 pounds, meaning all of those horses did not have much weight to push around. Let’s see if the bad guys can keep up with that.

The Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo kicked off a series of concept cars from various automakers. Created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Gran Turismo franchise, they all appeared in Gran Turismo 6. McLaren recently unveiled a concept car for Gran Turismo Sport as well.

Justice League owner DC competes in all things with rival Marvel, and that apparently includes luxury cars. While Mercedes is backing Justice League, Audi has become a staple of Marvel superhero movies. Audis have made numerous appearances in Marvel movies over the years, going back to 2008’s Iron Man. Most recently, the Mercedes rival teased its new A8 sedan in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It’s an interesting phenomenon given that, with their ability to fly, swing from webs, or leap tall buildings in a single bound, most superheroes probably don’t need cars.