Mitsubishi goes green with the all-electric eCanter truck in the U.S.

There will soon be a few more trucks on the roads of New York City, but there won’t be any additional pollution. How could that be, you ask? The answer lies in Mitsubishi’s launch of the new Fuso eCanter in the Big Apple, heralded as the world’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck. Over the course of the next couple years, 500 of these next generation trucks will be delivered across the U.S., Europe, and Japan, with large scale production slated to begin in 2019.

“In times when everybody is talking about electric trucks, we are the first to actually commercialize a series-produced all-electric truck,” Marc Llistosella, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and head of Daimler Trucks Asia, noted in a statement. “Having a long history in alternative drivetrains, we are proud to step into this new era. Our Fuso eCanter comes with years of customer testing, and the assurance of parts, services, and warranty through our global Fuso dealership network.”

With the American launch of the electric short-haul truck, Mitsubishi also announced its first commercial partner for the eCanter — UPS. The delivery service will make use of the zero-emission trucks to improve upon its sustainability efforts. A number of nonprofits in New York will also receive the eCanter trucks, including the Wildlife Conservation Society, New York Botanical Garden, Habitat for Humanity New York City, and Big Reuse Brooklyn.

According to Mitsubishi, the completely electric eCanter is both zero-emission and zero-noise, and promises to be cost-efficient for users. With a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and a capacity of up to three and a half tons, the truck is powered by six high voltage lithium ion battery packs with 420 V and 13.8 kWh each. So how much more economical is this truck when compared to its diesel counterparts? Mitsubishi says that companies could save up to 1,000 euros ($1,200) per 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles).

“Our new Fuso eCanter now addresses the increasing global demand for products to meet and exceed high CO2 emission standards,” Llistosella concluded. “It offers an attractive and cost-effective alternative to combustion engines and makes electric trucks key to the future of inner city distribution.”