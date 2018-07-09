Nissan turned a Titan pickup truck into a beach camp on wheels

Share

Previous Next 1 of 10

If summer has you fantasizing about dropping off the grid and living on a beach, Nissan has the truck for you. The Nissan Titan Surfcamp is a pickup modified with everything you’ll need to catch waves or catch fish. Based on a stock Titan XD, it’s the latest in a series of lifestyle-themed Nissan project vehicles.

The Surfcamp features a factory-authorized Icon suspension lift kit, which Titan owners can get for their own trucks through Nissan dealers. It rides on Icon Alpha wheels wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and features a tougher-looking Fab Four Vengeance Series front bumper. The blue-and-orange vinyl wrap was inspired by both a Hot Wheels car — a 1971 Datsun Bluebird station wagon called JNC Surf Patrol — and an exterior paint option for the 1967 Nissan Patrol, ancestor of today’s Nissan Armada.

Nissan added a Free Spirit Recreation Elite Series Automatic rooftop tent and Rhino-Rack Batwing awning to make the Titan into a hospitable basecamp for surfing or fishing. To carry all of the necessary gear, the Titan Surfcamp features a roof rack and surfboard/standup paddle board rack. Once you cast a line, you can stick your fishing rod in an integrated holder in the front bumper. A Yeti 125-quart cooler can hold the catch, or a few drinks.

When it’s time to leave the beach, the Titan’s integrated Road Shower solar shower should come in handy. The interior sports wetsuit-inspired seat covers and heavy-duty rubber floor mats to handle water, salt, and sand.

The Surfcamp is based on a 2018 Nissan Titan XD Midnight Edition with the four-door crew cab. The XD is Nissan’s in-betweener truck, straddling the gap between half-ton trucks like the standard Titan and Ford F-150, and heavy duty trucks like the Ford Super Duty. The XD has a beefier frame than the standard Titan, and it’s available with a 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel V8. The Surfcamp is equipped with that engine, which makes 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.

Nissan clearly has a thing for lifestyle-themed project vehicles. In addition to the Titan Surfcamp, it recently unveiled an overlanding-themed Armada project called Mountain Patrol, and previously turned a Titan into a house on wheels called Project Basecamp. What will Nissan come up with next?