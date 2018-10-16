Digital Trends
Cars

Get twice the juice with Nomad’s Tesla Model 3 wireless charger

Bruce Brown
By
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 00

With Tesla’s Model 3 production lines turning out cars at a good clip, custom accessories for the Tesla’s entry-level electric vehicle (EV) will roll out at a faster pace as well. Nomad’s new Wireless Charger for the Tesla Model 3 is built to fit the car’s charging dock and can charge two phones at the same time.

The Nomad wireless charger slides into place snugly in the Model 3’s front-console charging dock with room for two smartphones side-by-side. According to Nomad, the Tesla Model 3 wireless charger works with all Qi-enabled Android phones but is optimally sized for Apple’s iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone 8 and 8+.

If you want to use a Samsung Note 8 or Note 9 with the Nomad charger, neither phone will fit the charger with a case. Smaller phones can fit using an included optional spacer, so the charging coils align with the phone.

nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 01

The Nomad charger has an integrated 6,000 mAH battery so it can charge one smartphone twice as fast as usual or charge two phones simultaneously.

nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 03

Dual USB cables permanently attached to the charger plug into the Model 3’s two front USB ports. You can use the charger with just one USB cable plugged in, but then you lose the advantage of faster charging, although you can still charge two phones simultaneously.

If you already rely on one of the front USB ports to power another device, you’ll have three choices: run a USB cable from one of the two rear USB ports, plug into a USB adapter in the center console’s 12V power outlet, or use one of the front USB plugs, which cuts the Nomad charger’s power in half.

LED status lights on the Nomad device indicate charging status: amber for charging and white for fully charged.  If one the LEDs blinks amber that means the charger doesn’t recognize your phone.

1 of 5
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 004
Charge two phones at once
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 002
Two USB plugs for twice the power
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 003
Anti-slip rubber surface
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 001
An exact fit for the Model 3 charging dock
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 000
Dual 7.5W wireless phone charging

Made from molded thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), a mixture of polymers and rubber, the Nomad has a polycarbonate frame. An anti-skid rubber grip should help keep your phone in place during somewhat spirited driving, but it won’t overcome the laws of physics. If you’re going to push the car to its limits, closing the charging dock’s cover would be prudent.

nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 02

You can order Nomad’s Tesla Model 3 wireless charger now for shipment on November 30. Pre-orders get a $20 discount from the $150 retail price, according to the company. Nomad backs the Tesla 3 wireless charger with a 2-year warranty.

nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 04a
Don't Miss

Porsche upgrades German factory to build Taycan electric cars
2019 volvo v60 review feat
Product Review

The 2019 Volvo V60 proves it's still cool to drive a station wagon

With the 2019 V60, Volvo argues the station wagon segment isn't as moribund as most other automakers say it is. The company goes as far as arguing we're on the cusp of a wagon revival, and the V60 is poised to lead the charge.
Posted By Ronan Glon
self driving range rover tackles one of uks most challenging roads jlr sport autonomous car
Cars

Watch this driverless Range Rover tackle one of U.K.’s ‘most challenging roads’

Jaguar Land Rover just sent its autonomous Range Rover Sport vehicle onto one of the U.K.'s "most challenging road layouts," and the automaker has posted a video online showing exactly how it fared.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
arizona intel institute of automated mobility autonomous screens
Cars

A public/private autonomous driving institute blooms under the Arizona sun

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced the Institute for Automated Mobility (IAM), partnering government, academic, and private organizations to develop self-driving tech and safety standards. Intel is the first private-sector member.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ford Intersection Priority Management
Cars

Ford imagines a future without traffic lights or stop signs

Ford is using vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V) tech to allow cars to pass through intersections without stopping. The experimental "Intersection Priority Management" system basically acts as air traffic control for cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW X7 Facebook teaser
Cars

The supersized BMW X7 is coming with a grille you can park a 2 Series on

BMW will soon expand its lineup with a new range-topping SUV named the X7. The first-ever BMW X7 is shaping up to be the 7 Series of the SUV world in terms of size, price, and image.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to defog car windows wikipedia commons foggy windshield
Cars

Can't see all of a sudden? Our quick guide on defogging your car windows

Did you suddenly lose exterior visibility while driving because of foggy windows? Don't panic! Here's our quick guide on defogging your car windows in a safe manner while on the go, and a few steps on how to prevent them.
Posted By Chris Chin
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2019 volvo s60 review t6 feat
Product Review

Volvo’s redesigned 2019 S60 sedan is the best kind of remix

The 2019 Volvo S60 borrows almost everything from other recent Volvo models, but that’s not a problem. From its infotainment system to an available plug-in hybrid powertrain, the S60 takes the best bits from a lineup of great cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best used car sites
Cars

Carbuying can be exhausting: Here are the best used car websites to make it easier

Shopping for a used car isn't easy, especially when the salesman is looking to make a quick sale. Thankfully, there are plenty of sites aimed at the prospective buyer, whether you're looking for a sedan or a newfangled hybrid.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
nhtsa self dimming matrix headlights proposal eviyos pixel light osram opto semiconductors
Cars

Are European-style self-dimming and glare-free headlights coming to the U.S.?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposes to allow adaptive LED headlights on vehicles sold in the U.S. Adaptive LEDs automatically lower headlight intensity when they detect pedestrians or oncoming vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Porsche Taycan assembly line rendering
Cars

Porsche upgrades German factory to build Taycan electric cars

A Porsche factory that currently builds the automaker's popular sports cars will soon begin churning out Taycan electric cars. In preparation, Porsche is upgrading the factory to be high tech and low emissions.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Vanderhall Carmel
Cars

Vanderhall Carmel adds creature comforts to the basic three-wheeler formula

The Vanderhall Carmel is the fifth three-wheeler from Utah-based Vanderhall Motor Works. It takes the basic design of the Vanderhall Venice and adds a handful of creature comforts, as well as a more powerful engine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Porsche Panamera GTS
Cars

Race car or daily driver? Choose either with the 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

Porsche has expanded the Panamera lineup with a midrange, GTS-badged model. Part race car and part daily driver, it's the variant we've been waiting for since the current-generation Panamera arrived in 2017.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mantis shrimp camera odontodactylus scyllarus
Emerging Tech

Shrimp eyes inspire new camera focused on helping self-driving cars see better

By mimicking the vision of mantis shrimp, researchers were able to make significant improvements on today’s commercial cameras. They hope their technology can help mitigate accidents by letting self-driving vehicles see more clearly.
Posted By Dyllan Furness