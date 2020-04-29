  1. Cars

One of the world’s premier supercars hit with recall over fire risk

By

The McLaren Senna could be quite literally too hot to handle for some owners if they don’t respond to a recent recall.

One of the world’s top supercars, the Senna has been called in by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over a fault that could increase the risk of a fire.

Several other McLaren models, namely the 720S, GT, and 570GT, also have the same issue. It centers on a noise- and vibration-reducing foam pad located beneath the fuel tank that may retain moisture. The condition could cause the tank to corrode, potentially leading to a fuel leak. And as the NHTSA’s recall notice points out, “A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.”

The NHTSA says 2,763 McLaren vehicles in the U.S. are affected by the recall, 157 of them Senna cars.

McLaren will get in touch with owners to arrange an appointment to get the issue fixed, though the British supercar maker is yet to provide a notification schedule.

The remedy work will involve the removal of the foam pad from the vehicle, along with an inspection and possible replacement of the fuel tank on the Senna, 720S, and 570GT models. McLaren is yet to finalize the remedy for the GT, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact McLaren directly through its customer service line at 1-646-429-8916. Additionally, you can also contact the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit safercar.gov

We’ve reached out to McLaren to find out if any of the recalled models have already suffered a fire, and if anyone has been injured, and will update this article when we hear back.

Named after legendary Brazilian Formula One driver Ayrton Senna, who won three championships with McLaren, the ultra-cool supercar launched in 2018 with a $1 million price tag. Only 500 have been built.

Supercar recalls do happen from time to time. A couple of years back, Ford, for example, recalled 112 GT vehicles in North America over an issue that had the potential to cause a fire. At least one owner’s vehicle went up in flames, though fortunately no one was hurt in the incident.

Editors' Recommendations

Ford delays the launch of its robo-car services by a year

ford backed argo begins testing third generation self driving prototype ai fusion detroit

Tesla eyes Fremont factory restart despite stay-at-home order

Tesla Model 3 production video

Teslas can now automatically stop for traffic lights and stop signs

the current state of autonomous vehicles tesla autopilot

This next-gen firefighting robot has a spotter drone and a foam blaster

robot firefighter

The best cars for 2020

best commuter cars ford mustang

How to use Android Auto

Android Auto update

The best used car websites for 2020

What is Android Auto?

The best convertibles for 2020

The best camper vans

The best car-sharing apps for 2020

General Motors Maven car sharing

Lucid Air electric car completes 400-mile loop between San Francisco and L.A.

Lucid Air range test

Honda will use General Motors technology to build two electric cars

GM Ultium EV platform

How to disable Apple CarPlay

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ultrafast toothbrushes and a laptop/phone hybrid