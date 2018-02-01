Rezvani Beast Alpha X Black Bird is a sports car that moves like a spy plane

California boutique automaker Rezvani is at it again. As if the company’s Beast sports car wasn’t exotic enough, Rezvani added a dose of extra attitude and power for a new version inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird spy plane. The Rezvani Beast Alpha X Black Bird is now ready for takeoff.

The Black Bird combines the sleek hardtop body of the Rezvani Beast Alpha with the upgraded powertrain from the open-roof, limited-edition Beast X model. So while the regular Beast Alpha has 500 horsepower, the Black Bird has 700 hp. Thanks to a relatively low claimed curb weight of 2,150 pounds, Rezvani expected the Black Bird to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Rezvani didn’t reveal the top speed, but it’s probably a bit lower than the SR-71 Blackbird’s 2,000-mph-plus top speed.

That rapid acceleration comes courtesy of a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine developed in concert with famed race-engine builder Cosworth. The engine is mounted behind the driver and spins the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission (a semi-automatic sequential gearbox is also available). Like the Beast Alpha, the Black Bird is based on the chassis of the British Lotus Elise sports car. Other versions of the Beast are based on another British sports car, the Ariel Atom.

The Black Bird features Rezvani’s trick “SideWinder” doors — which pop out and slide forward — and a removable hardtop panel. While it looks every bit like a spy plane for the road, the hardtop is actually the cushier of the Beast’s two body styles. It boasts some creature comforts, including power windows, air conditioning, and an infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The basic Beast has no roof and no doors.

Pricing for the Black Bird starts at $225,000, which is $25,000 more than the Beast Alpha. Buyers will have to decide if an extra 200 hp is worth that much. Rezvani also makes a 400-hp version of the Beast Alpha that starts at $95,000. If sports cars aren’t your thing, Rezvani also makes the Tank, a 500-hp SUV based on the Jeep Wrangler. It’s probably only a matter of time until the tank gets a boost in power, too.