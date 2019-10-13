Subaru recalls 360,000 Forester SUVs over airbag deactivation issue

Subaru has recalled 366,282 of its Forester SUVs over a safety issue that has the potential to deactivate the airbag.

The Forester vehicles at the center of the recall rolled off the production line between 2015 and 2018.

The recall was issued after it was discovered that the electrical connection beneath the front seat, which functions to detect whether the seat is occupied, could become loose. In such cases, the front airbag may fail to function in the proper manner, creating a safety risk for anyone seated in the front of the vehicle.

The Japanese automaker told Consumer Reports that it has so far received no reports of any injuries or other incidents in connection with the issue.

Subaru said it will begin notifying affected Forester owners of the recall on November 29, 2019, and will send a follow-up notification once the necessary replacement parts become available.

When the vehicle is taken in to a Subaru dealer, engineers will examine the Forester’s occupant detection system and, if required, carry out the necessary repair work at no cost to the owner.

The recall number is WUM-98, and Forester owners with any concerns about their vehicle can call Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614.

Another way to find out if your vehicle is being called in is by entering its 17-digit vehicle ID number into the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. In fact, this is the go-to site for anyone wishing to check if they might have missed a recall notice issued by any automaker, whether recently or some time ago.

Subaru Forester

Subaru launched the Forester in 1997 and it remains in production today. U.S. sales of the vehicle grew steadily until 2015. Since then, sales have leveled off at around 175,000 units a year. Pricing for the latest model starts at $25,505.

The Forester recall comes just a month after Subaru put out a recall notice for its 2020 Outback and Legacy vehicles regarding issues with the brake pedal.

The problem concerned a bolt that mounts the brake pedal to the vehicle, which was found to be too loose to properly secure the pedal, or missing altogether.

Affecting 2,862 Outbacks and 605 Legacy sedans, Subaru’s September recall affected far fewer vehicles than this month’s Forester recall.

Editors' Recommendations