Subaru’s latest VIZIV concept car is pumped full of adrenaline

Share

Subaru is getting pumped up for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Japanese automaker will unveil a new concept car called the VIZIV Adrenaline at the Swiss event, previewed by a shadowy teaser image.

That image doesn’t reveal much, although it does indicate a lifted ride height. That, combined with the outdoorsy setting, hint that we’re looking at a crossover or a lifted wagon in the style of the Subaru Outback. Subaru will launch a new Outback soon based on the recently revealed 2020 Legacy, although it’s unclear if the VIZIV Adrenaline is related to that car in any way.

The use of “Adrenaline” in the latest Subaru concept car’s name also hints at performance. The current Subaru WRX is expected to be replaced in the near future with a new model sharing a platform with the current-generation Impreza. The VIZIV Adrenaline could foreshadow a new WRX, although its lifted ride height deviates from the traditional WRX formula.

It’s possible that the VIZIV Adrenaline will just be a design exercise, without pointing to any specific future Subaru model. This concept car will be the seventh in Subaru’s VIZIV series, which dates back to the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. “VIZIV” is a portmanteau of “Vision for Innovation,” although it sounds like the name of an alien race from Star Trek. Subaru’s 2018 Geneva Motor Show concept, the VIZIV Tourer, never went into production. But at the time Subaru said the car’s styling indicated the direction it wanted to go with future designs.

Also unclear is what will be under the hood. The VIZIV Tourer used Subaru’s typical boxer engine, working on its own to drive all four wheels, but other VIZIV concepts have featured hybrid powertrains. Subaru recently launched a plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek, using powertrain technology borrowed from Toyota. Subaru needs hybrids to meet stricter global emissions standards, but lacks the resources to develop hybrid powertrains on its own, hence the team up with Toyota. The two automakers previously partnered on the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 sports car twins.

We’ll find out exactly what Subaru has planned when the VIZIV Adrenaline concept makes its public debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show March 5.