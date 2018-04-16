These concept car designs will make you wish they were made

For decades, the entire automotive industry sat up and listened carefully when a friend or a foe announced a new concept car. They were wild, stylized machines built with a steady eye on the future. Design studies previewed forward-thinking design trends, upcoming tech, or a high-performance engine developed to leave the competition in the dust.

Automakers have recently become lazy in that regard, and these days concept cars are often little more than an upcoming production model decked out with cameras in lieu of door mirrors, big wheels, and shaved door handles. It’s unfortunate, but thankfully some brands still know which strings to pull to mesmerize us as we walk the floors of the world’s largest auto shows. Read on to learn more about some of the best concept cars of all time.