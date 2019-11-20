Tesla will unveil its much-anticipated Cybertruck electric pickup truck on Thursday evening as the company pushes to break into a segment of the automobile market that’s largely been ignored by electric carmakers.

You’ll be able to watch CEO Elon Musk unveil the Cybertruck live at an event in Los Angeles. Here’s everything you need to know about Tesla’s Cybertruck launch.

What is the Tesla Cybertruck?

Based on teaser images that have leaked, the Cybertruck, Tesla’s first electric pickup truck, looks like something out of Blade Runner with its futuristic design. We don’t know much about the truck, as Tesla has kept it under wraps, but the hype has been real.

Musk has been teasing an electric pickup for years, but only officially first mentioned the truck in April 2017. It wasn’t until this year that Tesla fans got hopeful about a release when Musk shared a teaser image of the truck while announcing that it would be ready by the end of 2019.

The Cybertruck will be Tesla’s first entry into the pickup truck segment. It only makes sense Tesla is launching a pickup truck model, seeing as how the best-selling vehicle in America is the Ford F-150.

When is the Cybertruck announcement?

Musk plans to unveil the Cybertruck at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, California at 8 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 21. The company is expected to livestream the announcement on its website and YouTube channel.

Cybertruck unveil Thursday night pic.twitter.com/AHBxaubdhO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2019

How to watch Tesla’s Cybertruck announcement

We will have a livestream embedded at the top of this post before the event begins on Thursday. Tesla’s YouTube channel will also also have more updates as the event approaches. Check back on this story for updates.

What features can we expect from the Tesla Cybertruck?

The futuristic electric truck is expected to have seating for up to six passengers and between 400 and 500 miles of driving range. Tesla previously confirmed specs that include dual-motor all-wheel drive, self-leveling suspension, 360-degree cameras, and an impressive amount of torque. The truck will also be able to park itself and will be equipped with a 240-volt outlet to run power tools miles away from the power grid.

The truck will also be roughly the same size as hot-selling pickups like the Ford F-150, the RAM 1500, and the Chevrolet Silverado.

