Tesla lost $408 million last quarter because of the Model 3

Tesla Motors just reported their second quarter earnings, and unfortunately it is not positive news. The company lost $408 million in Q2, even after selling a record number of cars. Pundits on all sides are now divining further meaning into the company’s continued losses.

During the 1st quarter of 2019, Tesla lost $702 million, and in Q2 of 2018 the company lost $742 million. Today’s report is indeed a substantial improvement on both of those numbers, but still show a company that is burning money at a prodigious rate. Wall street was expecting a loss per share of .40 cents, instead they got a loss of $1.12 per share. They also expected revenue to be $6.41B, but the company only recorded $6.35B. That is a rude awakening any way you slice it, and the stock price has tumbled 11% in after hours trading.

This round of disappointment comes hot on the heals of very good news for the electric automaker. Just 22 days ago we reported that Tesla sold a record number of cars, especially of the Model 3. And therein lies the rub. The Model 3 is the least expensive model in the Tesla lineup. A truism of the automotive industry is that most of the profit is made on highest-priced cars. Many automakers just squeak out a profit on their entry-level offerings. So while Tesla is posting record sales of 95,200 in just one quarter, they are sales of the wrong car to really help their balance sheet.

The company is still publicly planning to sell 360,000 – 400,000 cars throughout 2019, and so far they have shifted 158,200. With the first half of the year now in the books, Tesla will have to deliver more than 200,000 over the rest of the year to meet it’s target.

The automaker is currently beset on all sides. By owning their own stores, they also carry additional costs to keep them opened and staffed. Most major automakers are planning on releasing their first electric vehicles within the next 12 months.

The federal tax credit that buyers receive for purchasing a Tesla has now fallen from $3,750 to only $1,875, while all of their electric competitors still qualify for the full $3,750 credit. Service times and fit and finish complaints have continued to dog the firm. Finally, the company just dropped some model variants and cut prices on others to keep sales momentum going on their higher-priced and higher-margin offerings.

Making cars is a very tough business, and there is still doubt if Tesla can survive. Regardless if this is a momentary setback or a continuing trend, some investors are smelling blood in the water. The next 12 months will be a very interesting, and very competitive time for the EV pioneer.