Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla Model 3 vulnerability exposed at Pwn2Own; hackers take home the car

Aaron Mamiit
By

A pair of security researchers who revealed a security issue for the Tesla Model 3 at the annual Pwn2Own hacking event were able to win the electric vehicle as their prize.

This is the first time that an automaker participated in Pwn2Own, which is run by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative and is in its 12th year. Tesla made the Model 3 available to hackers in the competition to look for vulnerabilities in the electric vehicle’s system.

Team Fluoroacetate, Richard Zhu and Amat Cam, took the challenge. On the final day of Pwn2Own, the duo entered the Tesla Model 3, and after a few minutes, they were able to hack the electric vehicle’s internet browser. They were able to display a message through a JIT, or just-in-time, bug that bypasses memory randomization data which is supposed to protect secrets.

For their efforts, Zhu and Cam not only took home a prize of $35,000, but according to the competition’s rules, they also won the Model 3 that they successfully hacked. The pair were crowned as the Master of Pwn for 2019, as they won $375,000 out of the $545,000 awarded in this year’s Pwn2Own.

The companies that participated in Pwn2Own have received the details of the bugs that were exposed in the event, and are given 90 days to release security patches to fix the vulnerabilities. Tesla, for one, is happy with what transpired.

“We entered Model 3 into the world-renowned Pwn2Own competition in order to engage with the most talented members of the security research community, with the goal of soliciting this exact type of feedback,” Tesla said in a statement, adding that the software update to fix the bug that was identified by Team Fluoroacetate will be rolled out in the coming days.

Tesla has offered a bug bounty program for its electric vehicles over the past four years, and according to sources familiar with the matter, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been given as rewards to security researchers who have reported vulnerabilities, Electrek reported. Team Fluoroacetate is just one of many teams and individuals who are helping keep Tesla’s electric vehicles safe by sniffing out the bugs before hackers get to exploit them for criminal activities.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke
2019 Ferrari Portofino review
Product Review

The Ferrari Portofino is the super stallion you’ll want to drive every day

With the introduction of the Portofino, Ferrari addresses the California T’s stylistic shortcomings while improving comfort, convenience, and performance. There’s little “entry-level” about this super stallion.
Posted By Miles Branman
Tesla Model Y official
Cars

Tesla lets you skip the dealership, order a car from the comfort of your couch

Tesla has always bypassed traditional dealerships, and it has now adopted an online-only sales model that lets customers configure and order their car without leaving their couch. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Ronan Glon
optimus ride to offer autonomous shuttle rides in new york city
Cars

Autonomous shuttle rides coming to New York City via Optimus Ride

Workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in NY City will soon be able to make their way around the 300-acre industrial park in Optimus Ride's self-driving shuttles. The tech startup says it's the first trial of its kind in the state.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi group uses Microsoft cloud platform for connected cars

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is launching a new cloud platform for its cars. Based on Microsoft Azure, the Alliance Intelligent Cloud will enable features like connected services and over-the-air updates.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Toyota C-HR
Cars

The 2019 Toyota C-HR gains a popular tech feature as its price comes down

Toyota has updated the C-HR, its entry-level crossover, by adding an entry-level trim level to the lineup. Every model regardless of price also comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Volkswagen Jetta review
Product Review

2019 Volkswagen Jetta offers German refinement and tech at an affordable price

With enough tech to make villains jealous, the Volkswagen Jetta punches above its class as a forward-thinking sedan. Spacious, comfortable, and efficient, the Jetta is a refined offering. German refinement comes with a serious attitude.
Posted By Joel Patel
Chris In-Car Digital Assistant review
Product Review

Chris is the virtual co-pilot phone-obsessives need in their car

Driving while using your phone is dangerous, and often illegal. Meet Chris, the digital assistant for your car that wants to help keep your hands off your phone, and your eyes on the road.
Posted By Andy Boxall
the 2020 porsche cayenne coupe is all about style 1
Cars

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is an exercise in form-over-function design

Porsche expanded its lineup of SUVs with a swoopier evolution of the Cayenne named Cayenne Coupe. Don't let the name fool you: it still has four doors. It stands out with a fastback-like roofline that's lower than the Cayenne's.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best dash cams
Cars

Protect yourself and your ride with our favorite dash cams

Dashboard cameras can assist drivers in car accident claims, settle speeding ticket disputes, and even catch glimpses of incoming meteors, among other things. Here, we've compiled a list of the most noteworthy offerings available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla emblem preview image
Cars

Tesla revives its referral program with chances to win a Roadster

Tesla has revived its referral program that ended in February because of cost pressures. This time around the perks aren't quite as diverse, though it does offer regular chances to win a Roadster or Model Y.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2016 Tesla Model S P100D
Cars

Tesla ends scheduled servicing because electric cars need less maintenance

Tesla will longer offer scheduled maintenance plans, switching to an "as needed" model. This reflects the fact that electric cars need less regular maintenance than gasoline or diesel cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mini Electric concept
Cars

The go kart-like Mini Cooper will soon add zero emissions to its resume

Mini is in the final stages of developing an electric version of the Cooper. The 2020 Cooper SE will receive powertrain components from the BMW i3, including a 181-horsepower electric motor and battery technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How Data is Transforming F1 Racing | Mercedes-AMG F1
Cars

Formula 1 is putting data in the driver’s seat, and not all racers are happy

After a single weekend of racing, a Formula 1 pit crew typically pulls around 2TB of data from the car. Everything, from tire pressure to the temperature of the track, is recorded and analyzed in the name of boosting performance -- and not…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
2019 Mazda Mazda3 AWD review
Product Review

By adding features, tech, and all-wheel drive, Mazda puts the 3 in a class of one

Since its introduction in 2003, Mazda’s compact Mazda3 has been a mainstay of the brand’s driver-oriented strategy. Mazda now plans to move upmarket, and the all-new 2019 Mazda3 offers some clues about how that’s going to work.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide