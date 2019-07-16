Share

Tesla is making more changes to its lineup, dropping the least-expensive versions of the Model S and Model X, while also cutting prices on some remaining variants. The shake-up coincides with another cut in Tesla’s federal tax credit, as specified by the current rules. As part of the gradual phaseout already underway, the maximum credit decreased from $3,750 to $1,875 on July 1, and will disappear entirely at the end of the year. The phaseout was triggered when Tesla reached 200,000 electric car sales in 2018.

Tesla introduced entry-level Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X in April alongside new Long Range versions of both vehicles. Now that the Standard Range version is gone, the base price of a Model S effectively rises from $79,200 to $81,190 (all prices include a mandatory $1,200 destination charge). But that price represents a $5,010 cut for the Long Range version, which is now the de facto base model. With 370 miles of range, it’s the longest-range electric car currently available.

It’s a similar story with the Model X. With the Standard Range version dropped, the least-expensive Model X is the Long Range variant. Its $87,190 base price is $4,990 more than the defunct Model X Standard Range. But, like the Model S, the Model X Long Range is now $5,010 cheaper than before. It’s rated at 325 miles of range.

Tesla still offers Performance versions of the Model S and Model X as well. The Ludicrous Mode that unlocks extra performance is now standard equipment. Ludicrous Mode was previously a $20,000 option, although Tesla did make it available for free to repeat customers, according to Green Car Reports. Performance versions of the Model S and Model X start at $101,190 and $106,190, respectively.

The least-expensive Model 3 variant listed on Tesla’s website is the Standard Range Plus, which starts at $40,190. That’s $910 less than before. The much-discussed $35,000 Model 3 is nowhere to be found on Tesla’s website, apparently still requiring a little more effort on the part of customers to order. Tesla offers Long Range ($51,190) and Performance ($56,190) versions of the Model 3 as well. Given the frequency with which Tesla changes its prices, options, and model lineup, it’s unclear how long the current setup will remain in place.