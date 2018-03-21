Swiss police push back at naysayers and order Tesla Model X SUVs

Share

New Swiss police cruisers will be cleaner, cheaper, and way faster than the dirtier cars used now. The Basel-Stadt, Switzerland’s law enforcement agency, focused on economy and ecology in its decision to replace current diesel-powered vehicles with Tesla Model X police cars.

Environmental concerns were foremost in the search for new police cars. Because the choice of fully electric vehicles that meet the department’s requirements is limited to a single source, the usual process of soliciting competitive bids was bypassed. The Tesla Model X more than meets the department’s needs.

Current police vehicles in service in the area travel an average 120 miles per day. That distance falls well within the Tesla’s 310-mile range per full charge. The acquisition plan also includes two electrical charging stations for the central vehicle storage and maintenance facility, and two stations in each of two additional police stations.

The Tesla Model X’s payload, storage space, and excellent handling figured in the Swiss decision, but ownership and operational costs plus clean air were the most important factors.

Basel’s current diesel police cruisers each cost about $97,000. At approximately $147,000 fully equipped with specified police equipment, the Tesla initial purchase cost is higher than the diesel-powered cars they will replace. Operation and maintenance will cost less for the Teslas and eventual resale value will be higher, according to the police department. Overall, the plan is a financial and environmental win.

Drawing from the department’s 1 million Swiss franc budget allocation (approximately $1,048,000), the first of seven ordered Teslas is due to arrive in Fall 2018. The rest of the SUVs are slated for delivery in 2019, police spokesperson Martin Schütz said in an interview with Telebasel.

The Basel police department’s decision was relatively easy despite accusations of police driving luxury cars, and questions by local politicians concerning why BMW or Mercedes weren’t considered. “The planned replacement of diesel combi vehicles for the alarm chips by the Tesla Model X 100D brings only advantages in terms of economy and ecology as well as in view of the existing storage space in the vehicle and safety,” Schütz told Telebasel.

Basel-Stadt isn’t the only police department to choose Teslas. The LAPD uses electric vehicles for various functions and has tested the Tesla Model S for patrol use. Police departments in Denver, England, Ontario, and Luxembourg are currently testing or employing Tesla Model S sedans, reports Electrek.