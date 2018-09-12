Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla trims its color palette in bid to leave production hell behind

Ronan Glon
By
Tesla Model 3 Red
Tesla Motors

Motorists in the market for a brand-new Tesla now have fewer standard colors to choose from. The California-based firm announced plans to remove two colors from its palette in a bid to standardize its production process and step out of production hell once and for all.

Staying true to tradition, company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk made the announcement on his personal Twitter account. He explained removing obsidian black metallic and silver metallic from the list of standard colors will allow Tesla to simplify its manufacturing process by reducing the number of possible configurations. The company has mostly figured out how to reliably mass-produce the Model 3, its vaunted mainstream model, but it’s under an immense amount of pressure to keep the momentum going in the coming months.

There’s a catch: obsidian black metallic and silver metallic aren’t going away entirely. They will still be available, but buyers will need to special order them at a higher cost. Tesla hasn’t revealed how much it will charge for the colors yet. As of writing, the only color included in the price of a Model 3 is solid black. The six other colors (including the two that are going away) cost between $1,500 and $2,000.

Following the announcement, some Twitter users expressed legitimate concerns about the ability to get their car repainted after a shop performs body repairs. Musk replied that service centers will continue to stock all colors in the foreseeable future. We suggest you avoid denting or scratching your Tesla as the firm’s cars are notoriously expensive to fix, but don’t worry about paint availability if you do.

Charging more for certain colors is a common practice in the automotive industry. Most automakers ask buyers to pay more for metallic colors. High-end brands like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz offer special, eye-catching colors to motorists willing to pay a substantial sum of money for them; Mercedes-AMG’s solarbeam yellow metallic costs $9,900, for example. Finally, luxury companies like Bugatti and Rolls-Royce can create special, one-of-a-kind paint colors for money-no-object customers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
bmw vision inext concept teasers screenshot 9 6 2018 teaser youtube video
Cars

BMW teases its Vision iNEXT Concept ahead of global debut next week

We’re just a few days away from attending the reveal event for BMW’s all-new Vision iNEXT Concept, a car rumored to be another precursor to a future all-electric model. To build up anticipation, the company released a few teasers.
Posted By Chris Chin
best bike racks Allen hitch-mounted bike rack
Cars

Stop leaving grease stains on your seats with the best bike racks on the market

Shoving a bike in the back of a car is a great way to leave grease and mud stains on otherwise nice upholstery. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best bike racks on the market, so you never have to get your car detailed again.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
BMW X3 M and X4 M prototypes
Cars

BMW M strays further from its heritage with X3 M and X4 M crossovers

Camouflaged prototypes of the BMW X3 M and X4 M appeared at a race at Germany's Nürburgring, with a full public reveal to follow at a later date. BMW M has built some great cars, but will these crossovers dilute the brand?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride at New York Fashion Week
Cars

2020 Kia Telluride SUV breaks cover at New York Fashion Week

The 2020 Kia Telluride is a burly eight-passenger SUV built for a segment dominated by U.S. brands. Four months ahead of its official debut in Detroit, Kia offered a sneak peek at New York Fashion Week.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best CarPlay apps Apple CarPlay
Mobile

Is your daily commute a drag? The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone may fix that

Your morning commute doesn't have to be a drag. Here, we've compiled a list of the best CarPlay apps for the iPhone, including apps for playing music, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, and checking the news.
Posted By Simon Hill
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Infotainment Systems
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover offers modern infotainment systems for classic cars

Jaguar Land Rover is offering new infotainment systems that can be retrofitted to vintage cars. DIN-sized head units add Bluetooth, navigation, improved sound quality, and a 3.5-inch touchscreen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept
Cars

Autonomous Mercedes concept shape-shifts from cargo van to rideshare vehicle

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept can switch bodies to become either a cargo van or a 12-passenger vehicle for ridesharing services. The concept vehicle is fully autonomous and uses an all-electric powertrain.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche tractor
Cars

Watch lesser-known Porsches plow around the track in Laguna Seca tractor race

The first race open only to Porsche-branded tractors will take place in September 2018 on the Laguna Seca raceway in California. Participants will need to sprint across the track before speeding off in their diesel-powered tractors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision concept
Cars

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory

Aston Martin will build electric cars alongside internal-combustion models at a new factory situated on a former air force base in Wales. Production of Aston's first electric car begins in 2019.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Novitec Tesla Model S
Cars

Researchers hack and steal a Model S; Tesla says vulnerability now fixed

Security researchers in Belgium discovered an encryption flaw that let them hack into and steal a Tesla Model S without setting off the alarm. The problem involves the key fob and affects cars built before June 2018.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Cars

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is ready for another Jurassic Park adventure

Mercedes-Benz has released the all-new 2020 GLE. The SUV traces its roots to the original ML that starred in the 1997 Jurassic Park film The Lost World. It boasts sharp looks, available third-row seating, and a mild hybrid powertrain.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Uber vs. Lyft
Cars

Don’t be duped by fake rideshare drivers, safety campaign urges

"Make sure you get in the right car!" That's message to rideshare passengers from a new safety campaign urging people to check the details of the car and driver to ensure they're genuine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Lexus UX
Product Review

Connectivity or drivability? The Lexus UX was born to do both

New for 2019, the UX is one of the most important models Lexus has launched since its inception in 1989. It competes in the single most popular segment of the new car market. Can it fend off Volvo and the Germans?
Posted By Ronan Glon