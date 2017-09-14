Tesla electric semitruck unveiling delayed until October

Why it matters to you Tesla is pushing back the unveiling of its electric semitruck, which could be a game-changing new vehicle.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company’s much-discussed electric semitruck would be unveiled in September. But it looks like the world will have to wait a little longer for the first look at this electric big rig.

Using his favorite method of communication — Twitter — Musk said the semitruck’s unveiling is now “tentatively” scheduled for October 26 at Tesla’s facility in Hawthorne, California, adding that it will be “worth seeing this beast in person. It’s unreal.”

So the unveiling is being delayed, but that probably won’t dampen enthusiasm for what could be another game-changing product from Tesla. The company has gotten away with delaying product launches and unveilings before, and if the truck really is as much of a “beast” as Musk promises, customers may not care if it was revealed a bit later than expected.

Tesla is trying to do for the trucking industry what it has already done for the car industry: make electric powertrains desirable. But that will be easier said than done.

The Tesla semitruck will have a range of 200 to 300 miles, according to a recent Reuters report. That is adequate for a passenger car, but not for a long-haul truck. Tesla may need to create a denser network of charging stations to meet truckers’ demands. It’s also unclear how much the Tesla truck will cost and whether it will carry a price premium over conventional diesel trucks. Granted, lower maintenance costs could prove attractive to operators.

While luxury automakers were completely blindsided by the Model S, truck manufacturers are prepared for a Tesla assault. Cummins, a manufacturer of diesel engines, recently unveiled a prototype electric truck of its own. Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler is building small batches of electric commercial trucks, albeit in different market segments than the one Tesla is eyeing.

Another company named after Nikola Tesla — Nikola Motor Co. — unveiled a hydrogen semitruck last year, and plans to build a network of hydrogen stations for customers to use. Toyota is testing its own hydrogen semitruck in Los Angeles.

Regardless of which company comes out on top, zero-emission semitrucks could have a major environmental impact. Commercial trucks cover vastly more mileage than the average passenger car every year, but get much worse fuel economy. Converting semitrucks to battery or fuel-cell power could eliminate a lot of carbon emissions.