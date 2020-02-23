Cars

Electrical tape on speed limit signs tricks Tesla vehicles into violations

By

McAfee security researchers were able to trick Tesla vehicles into breaking the law by placing electrical tape on speed limit signs, in a demonstration of another vulnerability for self-driving cars.

In findings disclosed by McAfee through its official blog, the security company revealed that it fooled 2016 models of Tesla’s Model X and Model S, which used camera systems by Intel’s Mobileye, into breaking speed limits with the strategic placement of electrical tape.

Researchers applied a single piece of black electrical tape to extend the middle line in the “3” of a 35-miles-per-hour speed limit sign. This tricked the MobilEye camera into reading the sign as 85 miles per hour, forcing the Tesla vehicle’s cruise control system to accelerate the car beyond the true speed limit.

Intel disputes that the trick was an adversarial attack, as the tape may also have fooled some human drivers into thinking that the tampered sign said 85 miles per hour.

Tesla, however, stopped using Mobileye’s camera systems in 2016, which means that the newer Tesla vehicles are not affected by the electric tape trick. In addition, other vehicles using newer versions of Mobileye technology also appear to be resistant to the manipulation.

McAfee disclosed its findings to Tesla and Mobileye last year, with both companies expressing interest in the research. However, they do not have any plans to address the issue, which leaves older vehicles vulnerable to the simple, but still rather unlikely, attack.

According to Center for Auto Safety executive director Jason Levine, McAfee’s research shows the “significant dangers” presented by over-reliance on self-driving technology. “AutoPilot is a misleading term that can easily create a hazard for those inside of a Tesla. What this study demonstrates is how dangerous the feature can be for everyone on the road,” Levine told CBS News.

Stickers and tape, apparently, are the kryptonite to Tesla’s Autopilot, as another research by Tencent Keen Security Lab from April last year revealed flaws in the self-driving system using the same material. In one instance, small red stickers on the ground made a Tesla vehicle believe that it needed to change lanes, which would force the car into oncoming traffic.

Editors' Recommendations

Giant new battery pack could give Tesla’s Model S 400-plus miles of range

tesla model s

Tesla’s Cybertruck may be polarizing, but the Hot Wheels versions are pretty cool

Cybertruck

Tesla allowed to restart work on its first European Gigafactory

2021 tesla model y electric crossover spotted testing in california render red

This company transforms Tesla’s Model 3 into a supercar-slaying track monster

Tesla Model 3

The best station wagons for 2020

2020 Subaru Outback

Uber’s new dial-a-cab feature is basically just an old-school taxi service

Uber

The best sedans for 2020

Tesla recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs to fix a power steering problem

Best Gas Mileage SUVs for 2020: Nissan takes the top spot

Ford recalls 230,000 vehicles over suspension issue that could cause a crash

Mechanics will use Bosch’s VR tech to learn how to fix the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach E front view

Tesla ordered to suspend work on its first European Gigafactory

Tesla Gigafactory

Tesla Model S gets up to 390 miles of range via over-the-air software update

tesla model s

Polestar and Google plan a smartphone-like infotainment system

The best diesel cars for 2020